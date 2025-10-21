Weather moves money every single day. Traders and risk managers who treat temperature, storms, and seasonality as tradable information consistently find edges in the markets.

Research shows that weather nudges mood, energy, and behavior. So why ignore it when individual cities move trillions of dollars each year and are influenced by these conditions? 2023 estimates of financial activity: New York ~$2.6 trillion, Tokyo ~$2.8 trillion, Chicago ~$919 billion, and London ~£617 billion.

Some earlier findings:

“Sunnier mornings correlate with higher same-day stock index returns; rain/snow show little incremental power once sunshine is considered.” (Hirshleifer & Shumway, Journal of Finance, 2003)

Cloud cover over NYC has been found to be negatively associated with NYSE returns. (Saunders, American Economic Review, 1993)

My take :

I track the weather in key cities that anchor the Asian, European, and U.S. trading sessions. It isn’t a primary signal; it’s a contextual input I use to validate—or temper—my view for the day. It keeps me mindful of what’s actually happening on the ground and in the air. Practically speaking, clear, sunny conditions tend to carry higher odds of upside, while cloudy or rainy days often align with either choppy action or downside.

Technical note:

For this utility to function correctly, you must copy and paste the URL(s) into Tools → Options → Experts, as shown in the screenshots.

You can also customize the panel and the cities you monitor. Good luck, and feel free to message me with any questions.



