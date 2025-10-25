Kairos Scalping Trading Panel
- Yardımcı programlar
- Sei Tetsu He
- Sürüm: 3.60
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
|KAIROS TRADING PANEL - USER MANUAL
Kairos Trading Panel is a trading panel specialized for scalping.
Multiple settlement lines are possible through Presets.
|
KEY FEATURES
Wedge: 1-click SL adjustment based on current price with configured point range (manual trailing stop)
Break Even: 1-click SL adjustment to Break Even based on entry price with configured point range
Time to Close: Close Timer to close all positions at your specified time
Glint: Frame flashes every minute so you don't miss the grid. Configurable to any number of seconds in settings.
Event: Displays events on days with High Importance events. Color changes 30 minutes before to alert you.
Skin: Skin changes based on your trading performance!
Achievements: Unlock conditions to freely select skins!
Rich Visual Effects: And many more visual effects...
Welcome your ideas, feature requests, and bug reports.
|
MAIN PANEL
BID, ASK: Current price
Spread: Difference between Ask and Bid
SELL, BUY: Market sell order, Market buy order
Lot: You can toggle between fixed lot and compound lot calculation
Time: Current server time
Event: Displays high importance events for the day. When multiple events exist, the event name changes every 15 seconds (configurable). Clicking opens the event panel showing all events for the day and remaining time.
Colors change as follows:
Wedge: 1-click SL adjustment based on current price with configured point range (manual trailing stop). Up to 8 presets can be registered, with 2 displayed on the panel. Unit is points.
Break Even: 1-click SL adjustment to Break Even based on entry price with configured point range. Up to 8 presets can be registered, with 2 displayed on the panel. Unit is points.
Profit: Displays profit of current position. Color changes based on +/-. Unit is points.
TP: Displays position TP price (absolute value) and configured TP range relative to Entry Price.
SL: Displays position SL price (absolute value) and configured SL range relative to Entry Price.
Time to Close: Clicking this button closes positions at the time set in the CONFIG panel (server time). Color changes when active.
CONFIG: Opens the CONFIG panel
+, -: Enlarge or reduce panel size
|
CONFIG PANEL
Pressing the OK button saves all information. Saved information will be used on next startup. Always press the OK button after making changes.
Settings TAB
Slippage: Slippage
Magic Number: Specifies default magic number. This magic number is used for SELL, BUY, and Time to Close.
Lot Size: Fixed lot size
Time To Close: Specify in hh:mm format
Glint Offset Sec.: Adjusts offset time for Glint effect where frame flashes per grid. By entering seconds, frame flashes at that second every minute.
Compound Mode:
Use % of Balance: In compound mode, specifies what percentage of account balance to use.
Multi Magic Close:
Magic Numbers (,): When you want to close positions with multiple magic numbers using Time to Close function, specify them in this input box. Write multiple magic numbers separated by ",".
Sound: ON/OFF
Preset TAB
PresetX is the group of presets displayed on the main panel at once. Default values are never the best values. Please rewrite to your optimal set initially.
Achiev TAB
Displays achieved Achievements and unlocked skins. Unlocked skins can be used as fixed skins by clicking them. When using a fixed skin, the skin will not change during trading regardless of performance. However, the mode changes internally. Even if it doesn't appear on screen, new Achievements obtained will be recorded internally.
Thanks TAB
Acknowledgments
|
END OF MANUAL