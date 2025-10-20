1. Copy the ScriptOpenClose script to the ...MQL4\Scripts\ folder





2. Then, using Ctrl+N, open the Navigator and find the ScriptOpenClose script in the Scripts folder





3. Right-click on ScriptOpenClose and select "Set Hotkey" from the menu. Select CTRL next to the name of our script, and then select X in the next field





1-3 steps should be performed once





Operation:





1. Select "Terminal" in the history, and select the number of days to display all input and output positions.





2. Press CTRL+X on the keyboard to display all positions from the history and open positions (currently open positions).