Close windows

Close All Charts - Your One-Click Solution

Have you ever had this problem manually closing all windows?

❌ Time-consuming
❌ Waste of energy
❌ Impractical


    Solution: Close All Charts utility - Enjoy!

    This powerful MT5 tool closes all chart windows with a single click, keeping your workspace clean and organized. Perfect for busy traders who need to quickly declutter their screens during hectic market hours. Stop wasting time closing windows one by one—let this utility do it instantly!


    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    Connector
    Branislav Bridzik
    5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Originally I did not want to publish this EA... I created this EA only for my own personal use and thought it would be "too good" to be sold on MQL5. But then I had a great idea. The EA will be available for a limited time so that also someone else can have a chance to own this EA. After that, price will either increase extremely or I will remove the EA completely. Eitherway, I present to you my best Expert Advisor: Connector . Connector will be available only for a limited time. Live signa
    XAUUSD 5 minute
    Branislav Bridzik
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    XAUUSD 5 Minute EA – High-Speed, Indicator-Based Scalping Strategy for Gold XAUUSD 5 Minute EA is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for scalping gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe . Built for traders who thrive on short-term volatility and rapid execution, this EA uses a multi-indicator system to identify high-probability trade setups and manage positions with tight risk controls. Whether you're trading during the London or New York sessions, XAUUSD 5 Minute EA offe
    FREE
    Gold Mining MT5
    Branislav Bridzik
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Meet Gold Mining MT5 – game changing MQL5 expert advisor reshaping the way you trade the esteemed XAUUSD pair!   Load   setfile  before using. Symbol : XAUUSD Timeframe : M1   Myfxbook verified : Link Free trial : send me message Strategy: The strategy is based on entry and exit signals, with trades protected by Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) which vary based on current market conditions. Since signals often trigger early exits, trades may close before reaching TP or SL.  Gold Mining MT5
    Baby Eagle
    Branislav Bridzik
    4 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Baby   Eagle offers a powerful, customizable way to trade across multiple currency pairs and assets on the M15 timeframe. It comes with 4 distinct trading systems, each tailored to a specific instrument like GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURAUD and EURUSD. Whether you're a cautious trader or prefer a more aggressive approach, Baby Eagle lets you fine-tune your strategy with ease. Use every system on its own timeframe and symbol. Key Features Multiple Trading Systems : Choose from 4 unique systems, each usi
    FREE
    Quent
    Branislav Bridzik
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Quent EA – Precision Breakout Trading for Gold Turn market volatility into a strategic advantage with Quent EA, a meticulously engineered expert advisor built for high-performance trading on XAUUSD. For a limited time, gain access to one of the most active and dependable trading algorithms available on MQL5. What Sets Quent EA Apart Quent EA is purpose-built for gold trading, leveraging a breakout strategy that blends speed, accuracy, and disciplined risk management: Breakout Detection : Pinpo
    FREE
    Trading view appearance
    Branislav Bridzik
    Yardımcı programlar
    Custom colours on Metatrader just like on Tradingview? Description: TradingView DarkTheme This MQL5 script customizes the MetaTrader 5 chart to replicate the dark theme aesthetic of TradingView. It applies specific colors for the chart background, text, grid, bullish and bearish candles, volume, and stop levels, closely matching TradingView's dark theme. The script also configures chart settings by hiding the grid, period separators, and tick volumes, setting the chart to candlestick mode wit
    FREE
    Iron Side MT5
    Branislav Bridzik
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Iron Side Expert Advisor: A Comprehensive Guide for MetaTrader The Iron Side Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader platform, integrating two independent systems tailored for XAUUSD (Gold) and USDJPY. Built to capitalize on price action and market conditions, it delivers precise entry and exit signals with minimal reliance on specific indicators. Below is an in-depth exploration of both systems, highlighting their strategies, setup, and risk
    FREE
    Mystique Eagle MT5
    Branislav Bridzik
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Overview Mystique Eagle is a sophisticated, multi-system trading system, offering robust automation for trading across 10 major currency pairs  (AUDUSD, AUDCAD, GBPUSD, CHFJPY, USDJPY, EURAUD, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, XAGUSD, EURUSD) on the M15 timeframe . Built with flexibility and risk management in mind, Mystique Eagle allows traders to toggle between 10 distinct trading systems, each tailored to a specific symbol with unique risk settings. Free demo version:   here Key Features Multi-System Trading
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt