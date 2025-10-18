Zer0 Panel
- Yardımcı programlar
- Alan Anton Nowik
- Sürüm: 2.8
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Short (card):
Management and stats panel: P/L, streaks, RR, time in trade, TP1–TP3 (RR), SL in pips, trailing, partial closes, and one-click orders.
Full:
Zer0 Panel shows key stats and lets you manage the active position fast. Set SL (pips), define TP1–TP3 RR, toggle BE, enable Trailing with Start/Step, make partial closes, and place/reverse/close orders with one click. Risk is set as a percentage (e.g., 1.0%) in the Open Position section. Only what’s on the panel—nothing more.
Stats (left column)
-
P/L Current
-
High Watermark
-
P/L Today
-
P/L 7 days
-
P/L 30 days
-
Total Trades
-
Wins/Losses
-
Win Ratio
-
Avg RR
-
Avg Time in Trade / Median Time
-
Max Win Streak / Max Loss Streak
-
Max Daily Profit / Max Daily Loss
-
Reset Stats
Trading Functions (right column)
-
Open Position – Risk: %
-
SL Pips [+ / −]
-
TP1 RR [+ / −]
-
TP2 OFF / TP2 RR [+ / −]
-
TP3 OFF / TP3 RR [+ / −]
-
BUY / SELL
-
Limit Buy / Limit Sell
-
Reverse
-
BE (break-even)
-
PC 25% / PC 50% / PC 75% (partial close)
-
Trailing ON/OFF
-
Trail Start [+ / −]
-
Trail Step [+ / −]
-
Close Pos (close position)