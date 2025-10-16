# PWR Indicator 📊

Market Momentum Analysis Indicator





## WHAT IS THE PWR INDICATOR?

An oscillator that measures the percentage of bullish candles in a given period.





- Overbought: above 70%

- Neutral: around 50%

- Oversold: below 30%





## WHAT IS IT FOR?

- Identifies overbought/oversold levels

- Detects divergences with price

- Measures momentum strength

- Identifies accumulation and breakout phases





## HOW TO USE IT?

- Buy: when exiting the oversold zone

- Sell: when exiting the overbought zone

- Divergences: reversal signals





## PARAMETERS

- PERIOD: Calculation period (14)

- UseSmoothing: Smoothing filter

- SmoothPeriod: Filter period (3)





## FEATURES

- No repainting of signals

- Works on all timeframes

- MT4/MT5 compatible

- For all markets





Contact me for more information.