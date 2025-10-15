X4O B2 Dollar Trader

Overview

X4O B1 Dollar Trader is an automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It combines Heiken Ashi analysis with SuperTrend, ATR, and Moving Averages for high-probability entries and professional risk management.

Recommended: Gold (XAUUSD) | Timeframe: H1 | Minimum Balance: $400

Key Features

✅ Smart Strategy: Heiken Ashi + SuperTrend + MA Retest system

✅ Auto Break-Even: Protects profits at 1:1 ratio

✅ Auto Lot Sizing: 0.01 lot per $400 balance

✅ Equity Protection: Stops trading at max drawdown

✅ Margin Safety: Auto lot reduction if insufficient margin

Input Parameters

Main Settings

TF: Timeframe (Default: H1 - recommended)

Money Management

Lot: Fixed lot size (Default: 0.01)

AutoLotSize: Enable auto lot calculation (Default: true)

MaxTrades: Max concurrent positions (Default: 1)

ATR/Stop Loss

ATR_Period: ATR calculation period (Default: 9)

ATR_Mult: SL multiplier (Default: 3.02)

Risk/Reward

RR: Buy TP/SL ratio (Default: 2.75)

ShorterATR: Sell TP/SL ratio (Default: 2.75)

Advanced Control

MA_Len: Moving average period (Default: 25)

Proximity: Distance from MA in % (Default: 0.0055)

SuperTrend Filter

UseSuperTrendFilter: Enable trend filter (Default: true)

ST_ATR_Period: SuperTrend ATR period (Default: 120)

ST_Multiplier: SuperTrend sensitivity (Default: 3.0)

ST_ConfirmBars: Confirmation candles (Default: 2)

Risk Control

MaxEquityDrawdownPct: Max equity drop % (Default: 50%)

MarginSafetyPct: Max margin usage % (Default: 80%)

How It Works

BUY Conditions:

Heiken Ashi turns bullish

Price near MA High

Retest confirmed

SuperTrend bullish (if enabled)

SELL Conditions:

Heiken Ashi turns bearish

Price near MA Low

Retest confirmed

SuperTrend bearish (if enabled)

Trade Management:

Break-even activates at 1:1 profit

Closes on SuperTrend reversal

Continuous margin monitoring

Best Practices

✅ Test on demo first (2+ weeks)

✅ Use H1 timeframe on Gold

✅ Minimum $400 account

✅ Low-spread broker (<20 pips)

✅ Enable AutoLotSize

✅ Use VPS for 24/7 operation

Technical Specs

Item Value Pair XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe H1 Min Balance $400 Account Type Hedge/Netting Max Spread 20 pips

Version: 1.14 | License: Custom Strategy © 2025

⚠️ Risk Warning: Trading involves high risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results