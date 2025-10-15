The Golden Dancer

The Golden Dancer

The Golden Dancer is specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform and focuses on the gold (XAU/USD) trading instrument. Equipped with a well-established, comprehensive High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategy validated by the market, it generates high-precision buy and sell signals. Not only does it help you achieve profits, but it has also undergone repeated verification in real trading scenarios, making it a reliable intelligent trading companion for your gold trading journey.

Setup Information

- Trading Pair: XAUUSD
 
- Timeframe: M1 or M5 timeframe is recommended
 
- Deposit Amount: A minimum of 500 USD is suggested
 
- Leverage: 1:100 to 1:1000
 
- Broker: It is recommended to use any low-spread account
 
How to Perform Accurate Backtesting?
 
Please select a minimum deposit of 500 USD, choose the M5 timeframe, set a custom date range, select "Every Tick" (for quote data), pick a leverage within the recommended range that suits you, and click "Start Test".
 

How to Use It?

After purchasing the product, please contact us promptly on the MQL5 Forum, and we will assist you with the setup. Add the EA to the chart according to the setup instructions, and automatic trading will start—it’s that simple (it is recommended to use a Virtual Private Server (VPS) to reduce latency and enable 24-hour trading).
 

Why Choose The Golden Dancer?

- No Martingale, no grid trading, no high-risk position management—it is a stable HFT strategy
 
- No backtesting fraud, no data fitting
 
- High win rate, high profit factor, and minimal drawdown (view backtesting results in the screenshot section)
 
- High-quality data ensures the accuracy of backtesting results
 
If you have any questions, please contact me on the MQL5 Forum.
