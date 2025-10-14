Precision Breakout Engine EA

Precision Breakout Engine





An automated trading system that identifies price consolidation zones and executes trades on volume-confirmed breakouts using various technical filters.





Strategy Overview





The system monitors the market for periods of consolidation where price volatility is reduced. When a breakout occurs with strong volume confirmation, the EA validates the setup using technical indicators before executing trades.





Key Features





- Consolidation Detection: Automatically identifies low-volatility consolidation zones

- Volume Confirmation: Validates breakouts with volume analysis

- Multiple Technical Filters: Uses MA200, RSI, and ATR to validate trades

- Visual Dashboard: Displays real-time market analysis on the chart

- Support/Resistance Lines: Automatically draws key levels

- Machine Learning Statistics: Collects trade data for performance analysis

- Risk Management: Multiple take-profit and trailing stop levels

- Flexible Lot Sizing: Manual or automatic calculation based on risk





Input Parameters





General Settings

- Lot size configuration

- Magic number for trade identification

- Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage

- Multiple position control per symbol





Breakout Detection

- Consolidation period: Adjustable (default: 20 bars)

- Volatility Limit: Detection based on ATR

- Volume Multiplier: configurable confirmation level (default 1.5x)





Technical Filters

- Moving Average: selection of period, method, and type

- RSI: period and overbought/oversold levels

- ATR: for measuring volatility





Risk Management

- Stop loss multiplier based on consolidation range

- Two take-profit targets with different multipliers

- Trailing stop with adjustable distance

- Control of maximum positions by symbol

Note: The higher the timeframe (e.g., H1, H4, D1), the higher the stop loss tends to be. This is because longer periods require a wider margin of protection against noise and normal market fluctuations—increasing the SL is a protective measure to prevent premature exits.





Visual Dashboard

- Real-time status display

- Consolidation range information

- Technical indicator values

- Daily trading statistics

- Support and resistance line plot





Trading Schedule

- Optional time filter

- Configurable start and end times





How It Works





1. Detection Phase: The EA monitors price action during consolidation periods where the ATR is below the average

2. Breakout Confirmation: When the price breaks the consolidation high/low, volume must exceed the multiplier threshold

3. Technical Validation: MA200 trend filter and RSI extreme check

4. Trade Execution: Two orders placed with different take profit levels (50% position each)

5. Position Management: Trailing stop automatically adjusts as the price moves favorably





Visual Dashboard Information





The dashboard displays:

- Current EA status (analyzing, consolidation detected, in progress) (Trading)

- Asset symbol and timeframe

- Lot size (calculated manually or automatically)

- Consolidation range and duration

- Technical indicators status (ATR, Volume, MA200, RSI)

- Trading hours status

- ML statistics

- Upcoming action levels (buy/sell triggers)

- Daily performance (trades, pips, win rate)





Important Notes





- This product does not guarantee trading results or profits

- Past performance is not indicative of future results

- Always test thoroughly on a demo account before trading live

- Use risk management appropriate to your account size

- Monitor your account regularly

- Backtest results may differ from live trading performance

Note: On higher timeframes, stop losses are often higher as a natural protection against market noise; adjust your risk accordingly.





Recommendations





- Recommended timeframes: H1, H4, D1

- Best suited for trending markets

- Start with conservative lot sizes

- Enable trailing stops for profit protection