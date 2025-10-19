Statistic Indicator
- Göstergeler
- Petr Sedlacek
- Sürüm: 1.0
🧮 Main Features
-
Calculates average values over a defined number of candles:
-
Average volume
-
Average close price
-
Average candle range
-
Average bullish and bearish candle size
-
-
Displays current and previous candle statistics (Open, Close, Range, Volume).
-
Provides an instant market summary without opening additional indicator windows.
-
Works on any symbol and any timeframe.
⚙️ Inputs
-
BarsToCheck – number of candles to analyze.
-
TextColor – color of the displayed text.
-
FontSize – text size.
-
(Demo only) DemoStartDate – date when the demo period starts.
⏳ Demo Version
This demo version is time-limited.
You can use it for 14 days from the activation date.
After the demo period expires, the indicator will stop displaying statistics and show an expiration message.
💡 Use Case
Ideal for traders who:
-
Want to quickly evaluate average candle size and volume behavior.
-
Need to compare current price movement with historical averages.
-
Prefer clean visual feedback directly on the chart without additional panels.
🧭 Compatibility
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Works with: All symbols and all timeframes
-
Chart type: Candlestick or bar