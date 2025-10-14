Trade Assistantpro

🧠 Trading Assistant — One-Click Risk & Smart Setup Panel





Trading Assistant is a multifunctional one-click execution panel for manual traders who want to trade faster, cleaner, and more precisely — all directly from the chart.





🚀 Key Features





✅ One-Click Execution





Market orders: Buy / Sell





Pending orders: Buy Stop / Sell Stop / Buy Limit / Sell Limit





Setup buttons for Long / Short, automatically loading SL & TP lines





✅ Smart Risk Management





Risk per trade in % Equity or Fixed USD





Auto-lot calculation based on Entry–SL distance





Spread guard & slippage filter built-in





✅ ATR × N Preset with RR 1 : 3





Automatically sets SL = ATR × N





TP = 3 × SL (Risk : Reward = 1 : 3)





All lines (Entry / SL / TP) are draggable directly on-chart





✅ Clean & Responsive UI





Lightweight visual panel with collapsible sections





Hidden from the Object List (clean workspace)





Color-coded buttons for Buy / Sell actions





Equity & PnL values shown in real-time (only numbers: lime / blue / red)





✅ Utility Tools





Reset all lines





Toggle Auto-Mode ON / OFF (for manual trading)





Close all pending orders per symbol





Auto-separate lines when overlapping