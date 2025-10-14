Smart Trend Pro MS

Code description:





This is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 which opens orders based on an analysis of trends determined by a set of moving averages.

The strategy is optimised exclusively for the USD/JPY currency pair.

Strategy logic

1. Main strategy (for USD/JPY):

Trend analysis based on four SMA moving averages:

- Upward trend (BUY): all averages are arranged in ascending order and the price is above them.

- Downward trend (SELL): all averages are arranged in descending order and the price is below them.

• Consolidation: no direction (no new orders opened).

Opening market positions with Take Profit and Stop Loss.

⚙ Key features:

• Automatic trend recognition and consolidation filtering

- Opening BUY or SELL orders only in accordance with the prevailing direction

• Calculation of TP/SL depending on the direction

• Protection against opening transactions too often

• Designed to work on the M1 interval

How to use:

1. Copy the EX5 file to the Experts folder in MetaTrader 5.

2. Run MT5 and assign the EA to the selected chart.

3. Test on a demo account first.

Warning:

This is an educational product and historical results do not guarantee future profits. The author is not responsible for users' investment decisions or financial losses resulting from the use of EA.