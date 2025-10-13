TradeBuddy EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Manav Vashisatha
- Sürüm: 2.71
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|ANY
|Minimum deposit
|100 USD (or equivalent in another currency)
|Compatible with ANY broker
|YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.)
|Run without prior setup
|YES
TradeBuddy EA: Your Partner in Profit
Look, I'm not here to sell you a magic money machine. I'm a strategy developer, not a salesman. I built TradeBuddy because I was tired of seeing EAs that blow up accounts with crazy risks.
This is the exact opposite. It's the EA I trust, and the one I use myself.
**What is TradeBuddy?**
It’s a conservative, fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that focuses on **quality over quantity**. It doesn't hunt for 100 trades a week. Instead, it patiently waits for its specific, high-probability setup to appear.
**How It Works (The Simple Truth):**
* **No Grids, No Martingale, No Funny Business.** I repeat: it does NOT average down losses. Every trade is a fresh start.
* **Uses Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).** Every single trade has a predefined risk and a target. There are no "trade until it turns profitable" schemes. The risk is known before you ever enter a trade. It is Intraday trading Expert Advisor with a bare minimum SL of 100 pip.
* **It's Boringly Conservative.** This is not for someone looking to get rich overnight. It's for the trader who wants steady, sustainable growth and, more importantly, capital preservation. Drawdowns are kept low by design.
**My Promise to You:**
I can't promise you'll become a millionaire. Nobody can. But I can promise you that TradeBuddy is built on a solid, logical strategy that respects risk. I've spent countless hours backtesting(trained on data from 2003 till end of 2024 using AI-LSTM), forward-testing, and live-testing the logic behind it.
I might not have the flashiest sales page, but I have confidence in the system I've built.
**The Best Way to See For Yourself:**
Don't take my word for it. The proof is in the testing.
1. **Run a Backtest:** See how it performs over years of past data.
2. **Run a Demo Test:** Let it trade on your demo account for a few weeks. Watch how it behaves in real-time market conditions. See its patience, its risk management, and its decision-making.
I'm not asking you to trust me blindly. I'm asking you to **verify it for yourself.**
Try TradeBuddy. See if having a calm, disciplined partner is what your portfolio has been missing.
**Key Features:**
* Risk Management: Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit
* Strategy: Conservative & Selective
* Required: Stable VPS is recommended for best performance.