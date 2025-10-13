

TradeBuddy EA: Your Partner in Profit Look, I'm not here to sell you a magic money machine. I'm a strategy developer, not a salesman. I built TradeBuddy because I was tired of seeing EAs that blow up accounts with crazy risks. This is the exact opposite. It's the EA I trust, and the one I use myself.

**What is TradeBuddy?** It’s a conservative, fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that focuses on **quality over quantity**. It doesn't hunt for 100 trades a week. Instead, it patiently waits for its specific, high-probability setup to appear.

**How It Works (The Simple Truth):**

* **No Grids, No Martingale, No Funny Business.** I repeat: it does NOT average down losses. Every trade is a fresh start. * **Uses Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).** Every single trade has a predefined risk and a target. There are no "trade until it turns profitable" schemes. The risk is known before you ever enter a trade. It is I ntraday trading Expert Advisor with a bare minimum SL of 100 pip. * **It's Boringly Conservative.** This is not for someone looking to get rich overnight. It's for the trader who wants steady, sustainable growth and, more importantly, capital preservation. Drawdowns are kept low by design.

**My Promise to You:** I can't promise you'll become a millionaire. Nobody can. But I can promise you that TradeBuddy is built on a solid, logical strategy that respects risk. I've spent countless hours backtesting(trained on data from 2003 till end of 2024 using AI-LSTM), forward-testing, and live-testing the logic behind it. I might not have the flashiest sales page, but I have confidence in the system I've built.

**The Best Way to See For Yourself:** Don't take my word for it. The proof is in the testing.

1. **Run a Backtest:** See how it performs over years of past data. 2. **Run a Demo Test:** Let it trade on your demo account for a few weeks. Watch how it behaves in real-time market conditions. See its patience, its risk management, and its decision-making. I'm not asking you to trust me blindly. I'm asking you to **verify it for yourself.** Try TradeBuddy. See if having a calm, disciplined partner is what your portfolio has been missing. **Key Features:** * Risk Management: Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit * Strategy: Conservative & Selective * Required: Stable VPS is recommended for best performance.



**Precaution** - Always keep the Stratergy_Override bool input to false as it is used for R&D purpose for future updates.



And unlike any other Expert Advisors which do not provide how they calculate lot size for every trade, I have provided a option for Risk Percentage per trade to be as transparent to u as i can , Definitely can't provide u the sauce code but yeah hehehe!! LOL!!



On a serious note I highly recommend u using it effectively according to your Risk appetite(Preferably in the range 0.5%-2.5% per trade)



And At last but not least



I wish u a amazing journey in trading ahead and hope u become the top 1% in this field.



ALL THE BEST :3