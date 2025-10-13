TradeBuddy EA

Symbol                                XAUUSD
Timeframe                                ANY
Minimum deposit     100 USD (or equivalent in another currency)
Compatible with ANY broker     YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.)
Run without prior setup     YES
 Is Prop Firm ready                   YES


TradeBuddy EA: Your Partner in Profit

Look, I'm not here to sell you a magic money machine. I'm a strategy developer, not a salesman. I built TradeBuddy because I was tired of seeing EAs that blow up accounts with crazy risks.

This is the exact opposite. It's the EA I trust, and the one I use myself.


**What is TradeBuddy?**

It’s a conservative, fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that focuses on **quality over quantity**. It doesn't hunt for 100 trades a week. Instead, it patiently waits for its specific, high-probability setup to appear.


**How It Works (The Simple Truth):**


*   **No Grids, No Martingale, No Funny Business.** I repeat: it does NOT average down losses. Every trade is a fresh start.

*   **Uses Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).** Every single trade has a predefined risk and a target. There are no "trade until it turns profitable" schemes. The risk is known before you ever enter a trade. It is Intraday trading Expert Advisor with a bare minimum SL of 100 pip.

*   **It's Boringly Conservative.** This is not for someone looking to get rich overnight. It's for the trader who wants steady, sustainable growth and, more importantly, capital preservation. Drawdowns are kept low by design.


**My Promise to You:**

I can't promise you'll become a millionaire. Nobody can. But I can promise you that TradeBuddy is built on a solid, logical strategy that respects risk. I've spent countless hours backtesting(trained on data from 2003 till end of 2024 using AI-LSTM), forward-testing, and live-testing the logic behind it.

I might not have the flashiest sales page, but I have confidence in the system I've built.


**The Best Way to See For Yourself:**

Don't take my word for it. The proof is in the testing.


1.  **Run a Backtest:** See how it performs over years of past data.

2.  **Run a Demo Test:** Let it trade on your demo account for a few weeks. Watch how it behaves in real-time market conditions. See its patience, its risk management, and its decision-making.

I'm not asking you to trust me blindly. I'm asking you to **verify it for yourself.**

Try TradeBuddy. See if having a calm, disciplined partner is what your portfolio has been missing.

**Key Features:**

*   Risk Management: Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit

*   Strategy: Conservative & Selective

*   Required: Stable VPS is recommended for best performance.

**Precaution** - Always keep the Stratergy_Override bool input to false as it is used for R&D purpose for future updates.

And unlike any other Expert Advisors which do not provide how they calculate lot size for every trade, I have provided a option for Risk Percentage per trade to be as transparent to u as i can , Definitely can't provide u the sauce code but yeah hehehe!! LOL!!

On a serious note I highly recommend u using it effectively according to your Risk appetite(Preferably in the range 0.5%-2.5% per trade)

And At last but not least 

I wish u a amazing journey in trading ahead and hope u become the top 1% in this field.

ALL THE BEST :3

        




