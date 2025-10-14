EV Trading Labs PPO

PPO ATR RR EA is a fully automated trading system based on technical momentum confirmation and dynamic risk control.

It combines the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) crossover logic with ATR-based volatility stops, configurable risk-to-reward targets, and intelligent trade management (partial take profit, breakeven protection, trailing, and session filters).

Key Features

Momentum-based entries using PPO signal crossovers

ATR adaptive stop loss and TP calculated by R:R ratio

Partial close & breakeven at 1:1 (configurable)

Trading session filter (optimized for NY and London)

Dynamic lot size based on % risk of balance/equity

Trailing stop activation by risk ratio or percentage

Optimized for Forex, Indices (NAS100, US30, US500) and Gold (XAUUSD)

Built with full compliance to prop firm risk management (max drawdown & daily limits)

Strategy Overview

Entry signals: PPO histogram crossover with signal line

Trade direction: follows short-term trend confirmed by PPO

Stop Loss: calculated dynamically via ATR (volatility-based)

Take Profit: set by configurable R:R multiple (1.5–3.0 typical)

Optional trailing & partial close to protect and lock profit

Risk Management

Risk per trade based on percentage of balance or equity

Hard limits for margin usage, notional exposure, and drawdown

Automatic stop on exceeding daily drawdown limit



