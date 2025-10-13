AD RSI Multi Symbol Dashboard

EZ AD RSI Dashboard 

Analysis Utility for MT5 – Does not auto-trade, places no orders.

Multi-Symbol RSI Panel for MetaTrader 5 - Professional Multi-Symbol RSI Monitoring Tool

Monitor up to 28 currency pairs simultaneously with advanced dynamic RSI calculations, real-time signals, win-rate statistics, and sortable columns in one powerful dashboard.

Key Features

Feature Description
Multi-Symbol Monitoring Track up to 28 symbols simultaneously on a single chart
Dynamic RSI Levels Statistically calculated overbought/oversold zones (not fixed 70/30)
Win-Rate Tracking Historical performance analysis with TP/SL hit detection using tick data
Sortable Columns Click any column header to sort by RSI, Strength, Momentum, Win-Rate, etc.
ATR-Based TP/SL Visual profit/loss zones drawn automatically on chart
Scrollable UI Mouse wheel, keyboard shortcuts, and scroll buttons for large watchlists
Auto-Alerts Notifications for signals on all monitored symbols (not just active chart)


Screenshots & Interface

Detailed screenshots are available below this description in the gallery section. They demonstrate the complete dashboard interface, real-time data, sortable columns, signal arrows, ATR zones, and scrolling functionality.

Dashboard Columns

Column Information Displayed
SYMBOL Currency pair name (click to switch chart)
RSI Current RSI value (0-100), color-coded by extremity
STRENGTH Visual indicator of RSI extremity (●●●●● = extreme)
MOMENTUM RSI change speed with directional arrows (▲▲ / ▼▼)
SIGNAL Current trading signal (▲ BUY / ▼ SELL / NONE)
LAST Time since last signal with direction (e.g., "▲ 2h")
WIN-RATE Success rate with trade count (e.g., "75.5% (15W/5L)")


How It Works

Dynamic RSI Calculation

Unlike standard RSI with fixed 70/30 levels, this tool calculates dynamic overbought/oversold zones based on:

  • Average RSI over 14 bars
  • Standard deviation for extreme zone determination
  • EMA smoothing (configurable 0.0-1.0)

Result: Fewer false signals in trending markets, better accuracy in ranging markets.

Win-Rate Tracking System

Performance tracking uses:

  • Tick-level precision for TP/SL hit detection (if tick history available from broker; otherwise M1 bar fallback)
  • M1 bar fallback if tick data unavailable
  • ATR-based TP/SL calculations (configurable factors)
  • Configurable history period (1-30 days)

Interactive User Interface

  • Click column headers (↕) to sort instantly
  • Scroll with mouse wheel or keyboard (arrows, Page Up/Down, Home/End)
  • Visual scroll buttons for navigation
  • Active chart symbol automatically highlighted

Technical Specifications

Specification Details
Version 1.1
Platform MetaTrader 5 (build 3400+)
Type Utility (Dashboard – analyzes, does not trade)
Max Symbols 28 simultaneously
Timeframes M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 
Markets Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities (user must test suitability)
Algorithm EZ Advanced Dynamic RSI
Resource Usage Very low (typically <1% CPU in our tests; depends on PC/broker/symbol count)


Market Suitability & Trading Strategy

Important: RSI is a mean-reversion indicator designed for identifying reversal points. It performs best in range-bound markets and may produce false signals in strong trends.

You must test yourself which markets and timeframes work for your strategy.

Market Categories

Category Markets Suitability
A: High Forex Majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD) Good (high liquidity, range-bias)
B: Medium Indices (S&P500, DAX, NASDAQ), Gold Mixed (depends on market phase)
C: Low Commodities (Oil), Cryptocurrencies, Stocks Risky (strong trend-bias)


Timeframe Recommendations

Timeframe Recommendation Reason
M1-M4 NOT Recommended Spreads and slippage consume most profit potential
M5 Minimum Only for experienced scalpers with tight spreads
M15-M30 Recommended Recommended for day trading
H1-H4 Recommended Recommended for swing trading
D1 Suitable For position trading


Quick Start Guide

  1. Install: Download from "My Products" after purchase (auto-install)
  2. Attach: Drag EA from Navigator onto any chart (e.g., EURUSD M15)
  3. Enable: Click "Algo Trading" button (must be GREEN)
  4. Wait: Dashboard appears in 5-10 seconds with calculated RSI values
  5. Configure: Right-click chart → Properties → Inputs → Edit symbol list (optional)

Get User Manual

After purchase, send a Direct Message (DM) via MetaTrader Marketplace messaging with your purchase confirmation. You'll receive a comprehensive 33-page manual (German & English) typically within 24 hours covering:

  • Detailed function explanations
  • Scientific background on RSI and market suitability
  • Complete settings reference
  • Practical trading examples
  • FAQ and troubleshooting

Questions? Contact us via MQL5 messaging – we typically respond within 24-48 hours on weekdays.

Key Input Parameters

Parameter Default Description
RSI Period 10 Calculation period (2-50)
Smoothing Factor 0.2 EMA smoothing intensity (0.0-1.0)
Dynamic Period 14 Bars for dynamic level calculation
StdDev Factor 1.0 Statistical deviation multiplier
Win-Rate History 10 days Analysis period (1-30 days)
TP Factor 2.1× ATR Take-Profit distance (0.5-5.0× ATR)
SL Factor 2.1× ATR Stop-Loss distance (0.5-5.0× ATR)
Signal Mode Show & Alert Signal display and notification mode


System Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3400+)
  • OS: Windows 7/8/10/11, macOS (Wine), Linux (Wine)
  • RAM: 4 GB minimum, 8 GB recommended
  • Broker: Any MT5 broker (ECN recommended for lower spreads)

What This Tool Is NOT

Important Clarifications:

  • NOT an automated trading system (you place trades manually)
  • NOT a guaranteed profit tool (losses are part of trading)
  • NOT suitable for all markets without testing
  • NOT plug-and-play profitable (requires understanding and testing)
  • NOT for complete beginners (technical analysis knowledge required)

Risk Disclaimer

Risk Warning: Trading leveraged products carries high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not indicate future results.

This tool is provided as an analysis tool only. It does NOT provide financial advice or guaranteed returns. You are solely responsible for:

  • Your trading decisions
  • Risk management
  • Testing before live use
  • Understanding how the tool works

The developer assumes NO LIABILITY for losses incurred through use of this tool.

Support & Updates

  • Manual: Send DM after purchase for comprehensive guide
  • Technical Support: Via MetaTrader Marketplace messaging
  • Response Time: 24-48 hours (weekdays)
  • Updates: Free for bug fixes and minor improvements

Version History

  • v1.1 (Current): Sortable columns, scrollable UI, optimized performance, Z-order management
  • v1.0: Initial release with multi-symbol dashboard and win-rate tracking

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does this EA trade automatically?

A: No. It's an analysis tool providing signals and information. You must place trades manually.

Q: What's the difference from the free EZ AD RSI indicator?

A: The free indicator shows one symbol. This dashboard monitors up to 28 symbols with win-rate statistics, sorting, scrolling, and advanced features.

Q: How do I get the user manual?

A: Send a Direct Message (DM) via MetaTrader Marketplace with your purchase confirmation. You'll receive it within 24 hours.

Q: Does it repaint signals?

A: No! Signals are generated only on closed bars and remain fixed.

Q: Can I customize TP/SL factors?

A: Yes. Go to EA Properties → "Take Profit Factor" and "Stop Loss Factor" (adjustable 0.5-5.0× ATR).

Q: Why not use M1 timeframe?

A: It works but isn't recommended. Spreads and slippage consume most profits on M1-M4. M5 is minimum, M15+ recommended.


