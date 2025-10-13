TrendReaper EA

This is not a grid, hedge, or martingale system.
TrendReaper EA is a precision-built statistical trend-following algorithm optimized for BTCUSD, XAUUSD, and USDJPY on the 4-hour timeframe.

It focuses exclusively on long-side opportunities that align with sustained directional momentum. Every entry is backed by strict volatility validation and adaptive exit logic.
No doubling, no averaging — only structure, statistics, and disciplined execution.

Core Logic

TrendReaper isolates dominant upward trends by confirming momentum alignment across multiple EMA layers and ATR-based volatility filters.
Entries trigger only when continuation is statistically favored, and positions close when momentum falters or volatility compresses.
All mechanics are transparent and fully backtestable.

Key Features

  • Timeframe: 4H only

  • Pairs: BTCUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY

  • Bias: Long-only

  • Filters: EMA trend + ATR volatility

  • System Type: No grid, hedge, or martingale

  • Inputs: Adjustable EMA length + Breakout bars

  • Profile: Low frequency, high-probability trades

  • Design Goal: Robust logic, zero curve-fit

⚠️ Setup Notes
Ensure symbols are entered exactly as defined by your broker (e.g., BTCUSD , BTCUSDm , XAUUSD. , etc.).
Incorrect symbol names will disable signal generation.
Always attach TrendReaper EA to a 4-hour (H4) chart for valid operation.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
QuantReaper EA
Ville Alexander Hirvelae
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is not a grid, martingale, or gamble. QuantReaper  Mean Reversion applies pure statistics and disciplined logic to exploit market inefficiencies. It identifies stretched price conditions, quantifies volatility, and reverts trades toward equilibrium with defined risk and no averaging down. Every decision is systematic — no randomness, no emotion. QuantReaper Mean Reversion EA is a clean, data-driven Expert Advisor for H1 and M30 charts. It specializes in NZDCAD and AUDCAD , combining a 100-p
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt