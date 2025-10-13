This is not a grid, hedge, or martingale system.

TrendReaper EA is a precision-built statistical trend-following algorithm optimized for BTCUSD, XAUUSD, and USDJPY on the 4-hour timeframe.

It focuses exclusively on long-side opportunities that align with sustained directional momentum. Every entry is backed by strict volatility validation and adaptive exit logic.

No doubling, no averaging — only structure, statistics, and disciplined execution.

Core Logic

TrendReaper isolates dominant upward trends by confirming momentum alignment across multiple EMA layers and ATR-based volatility filters.

Entries trigger only when continuation is statistically favored, and positions close when momentum falters or volatility compresses.

All mechanics are transparent and fully backtestable.

Key Features

Timeframe: 4H only

Pairs: BTCUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY

Bias: Long-only

Filters: EMA trend + ATR volatility

System Type: No grid, hedge, or martingale

Inputs: Adjustable EMA length + Breakout bars

Profile: Low frequency, high-probability trades

Design Goal: Robust logic, zero curve-fit

⚠️ Setup Notes

Ensure symbols are entered exactly as defined by your broker (e.g., BTCUSD , BTCUSDm , XAUUSD. , etc.).

Incorrect symbol names will disable signal generation.

Always attach TrendReaper EA to a 4-hour (H4) chart for valid operation.