Candle Strength Oscillator mt4

Candle Pressure Index (CPI) is a powerful yet easy-to-use indicator designed to reveal the hidden buying and selling pressure behind every candle. Instead of simply showing whether the price moved up or down, CPI digs deeper into how strongly buyers or sellers controlled the market within each candle. This makes it a unique tool for identifying trend strength, spotting reversals early, and confirming entry or exit points with higher accuracy.





Unlike traditional oscillators that only react to price, CPI combines candle body dynamics, momentum, volume weighting, and trend analysis (ADX or EMA) to give you a comprehensive view of market pressure. With two smooth lines – Buy Pressure (cyan) and Sell Pressure (red) – traders can instantly see which side of the market is in control.





How to Read the Indicator





Buy Pressure (Cyan Line) – Represents the intensity of bullish control. A rising line shows increasing buyer dominance.





Sell Pressure (Red Line) – Represents the intensity of bearish control. A rising line shows stronger selling force.





Crossovers – When the Buy line crosses above the Sell line, it signals stronger bullish pressure (potential buying opportunity). When the Sell line crosses above, bearish pressure dominates (potential selling opportunity).





50-Level Zone – Readings around the middle (≈50) indicate balance between buyers and sellers, while extreme readings (above 75 or below 25) show strong directional pressure.





Trend Factor Boost – The indicator adapts its signals based on trend confirmation from ADX or EMA slope, reducing false signals during sideways markets.





How the Indicator Works





CPI calculates pressure using a weighted model that considers:





Candle structure: The body size and close position relative to the high/low.





Momentum: Price movement compared to the previous candle.





Volume: Tick volume weighting ensures that high-volume moves carry more significance.





Trend confirmation: Either ADX strength or EMA slope adds a boost factor to align signals with the prevailing trend.





Smoothing: A user-defined SMA filter ensures smooth and stable lines without losing responsiveness.





This advanced formula means that CPI not only reacts to price, but also understands why the price is moving – giving traders deeper insight into market behavior.





Key Features





Dual-Line Visualization – Instantly compare buy vs. sell pressure with color-coded lines (cyan for buyers, red for sellers).





Adaptive Trend Boost – Integrates ADX or EMA to confirm trend direction and reduce false signals.





Volume-Aware Calculation – Weighted by tick volume to highlight moves backed by real market participation.





Smoothed & Clean Display – Built-in SMA filter for smooth readings without laggy distortions.





Fully Customizable – Adjustable periods, weighting, and boost intensity to match any trading style.





Why Use Candle Pressure Index?





CPI is perfect for traders who want to go beyond simple price action and see the true battle between buyers and sellers. Whether you are a scalper, swing trader, or trend follower, this free indicator gives you the clarity needed to time entries, manage risk, and stay aligned with the market’s real direction.





Download the Candle Pressure Index (CPI) today – and trade with confidence by understanding the hidden forces driving every candle.