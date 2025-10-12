Gold Hunter API Pro

🚀 Gold Hunter API Pro 

Consistent & Learning XAU/USD Gold Trading System

🔬 Fundamental Differences from Traditional EAs

Gold Hunter API Pro takes a radically different approach from traditional EAs:

  • Hybrid Approach: MT5 Strategy Tester + AI validation
  • Continuously Evolving: Updates AI model after every trade
  • User Control: YOUR optimized parameters + AI as validator

How It Works

  1. YOUR OPTIMIZATION: MT5 genetic algorithm finds best parameters
  2. EA SIGNALS: Uses your optimized settings for Gold signals
  3. AI VALIDATION: 70%+ confidence required for execution
  4. CONTINUOUS LEARNING: AI improves from every trade outcome

💎 Superiority Over Traditional EAs

Feature Traditional EA Gold Hunter Pro
Parameters Developer-fixed YOUR genetic optimization
Signal Validation Basic filters AI confidence analysis
Learning ❌ None Online evolution
Adaptation Static rules Market alignment

⚠️ NO PROFIT GUARANTEES

  • No system can promise consistent profits
  • Market conditions constantly change
  • Risk is always present
  • Demo testing is mandatory

🎯 Why Perfect for XAU/USD Gold?

  • High volatility ➜ ATR-based dynamic SL/TP
  • 24-hour trading ➜ Session-aware AI validation
  • Classic patterns ➜ Double Top/Bottom detection
  • 20+ Gold-specific AI analytics ➜ Optimized for XAU/USD

5-Step Quick Start

  1. Strategy Tester ➜ Run genetic optimization (6+ months data)
  2. Input best parameters ➜ RSI levels, SL/TP multipliers
  3. Start AI API ➜ python gold_ai.py
  4. Add WebRequesthttp://127.0.0.1:5000
  5. Live Gold chart ➜ EA + AI sync ➜ Monitor performance

🎉 LIMITED TIME OFFER

SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE - 30% OFF

  • ALL UPDATES FREE ➜ V2.3, V3.0 included
  • New AI features ➜ No extra cost
  • Priority support ➜ Fast resolution

🔥 DEMO MODE: Test EA core functionality without API ✅ Genetic optimization fully supported ✅ Strategy Tester compatible ✅ Basic signal generation active

🚀 FULL VERSION (Post-Purchase): 🧠 Complete AI neural network integration 🎯 70%+ confidence validation mandatory 🔄 Online learning from every trade ⏱️ Execute NOW precision timing 📊 Advanced AI analytics dashboard


💎 Why Choose Gold Hunter API Pro?

  • CONSISTENT SIGNAL QUALITY ➜ AI validation (70%+ mandatory)
  • CONTINUOUS EVOLUTION ➜ Online learning adaptation
  • USER CONTROL ➜ Your optimized parameters
  • GOLD SPECIALIZATION ➜ XAU/USD calibrated
  • TRANSPARENCY ➜ Visible confidence scores

⚠️ Critical Success Steps

  1. GENETIC OPTIMIZATION REQUIRED before live trading
  2. 6+ months quality data (real ticks essential)
  3. AI learning phase ➜ First weeks = training period
  4. Continuous monitoring ➜ Periodic re-optimization

Gold Hunter API Pro: Consistent, learning, user-controlled Gold trading system.
No profit promises, consistency promise YES!

"End of traditional EAs, beginning of intelligent trading" 🚀

*System is not financial advice. Conduct your own risk analysis.*

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Signal Hunter Basic
Befe Ltd
Uzman Danışmanlar
Signal Hunter: Profesyonel Sinyal Yakalayıcı ve Otomatik İşlem Uzmanı   Signal Hunter, forex piyasasında etkili sinyal tespiti ve otomatik işlem için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman (EA) aracıdır. Yapay zeka teknolojisiyle geliştirilen bu araç, RSI tabanlı sinyalleri çoklu filtrelerle (MA, MACD, ADX, ATR ve MTF) birleştirerek piyasa koşullarına uygun güvenilir işlem fırsatları sunar. Manuel işlem için sinyal yakalamak ya da tamamen otomatik işlemler yürütmek isteyen her seviyeden yatırımcıy
FREE
Neura Vault Basic
Befe Ltd
Uzman Danışmanlar
NeuraVault Pro v1.0 - Profesyonel RSI Dönüş Ticaret Sistemi Genel Bakış NeuraVault Pro, RSI (Göreceli Güç Endeksi) dönüşlerine dayanan profesyonel bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Aşırı alım ve aşırı satım bölgelerindeki dönüş fırsatlarını yakalamak için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş filtreler ve kapsamlı risk yönetimi özellikleri ile donatılmıştır. Ticaret Mantığı Temel Strateji: RSI Dönüşü EA, piyasa aşırı alım veya aşırı satım bölgelerine ulaştığında dönüş fırsatlarını yakalar: ALIŞ Sinyali: RSI değe
FREE
Dynamic RSI Guardian Basic
Befe Ltd
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dinamik RSI Koruyucusu – Hassas İşlem ve Tam Risk Yönetimi Dinamik RSI Koruyucusu, tutarlı performans, sıkı risk kontrolü ve esnekliği önemseyen yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir algoritmik işlem sistemidir. Gelişmiş pip tabanlı hesaplamalar ve RSI odaklı akıllı filtreler üzerine inşa edilmiştir; her işlem, riskleri en aza indirirken fırsatları en üst düzeye çıkarmak için sıkı kurallara uyar. Temel Özellikler : Akıllı Giriş Sistemi • RSI tabanlı çoklu filtre onayı • Yüksek olasıl
FREE
Neura Vault Pro Indicator
Befe Ltd
Göstergeler
NeuraVault Pro v1.0 - Professional RSI Reversal Trading System Overview NeuraVault Pro is a professional automated trading system based on RSI (Relative Strength Index) reversals. It is designed to capture reversal opportunities in overbought and oversold zones, equipped with advanced filters and comprehensive risk management features. Trading Logic Core Strategy: RSI Reversal The EA captures reversal opportunities when the market reaches overbought or oversold zones: BUY Signal: RSI value drops
FREE
Dynamic RSI Guardian
Befe Ltd
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dinamik RSI Koruyucusu – Hassas İşlem ve Tam Risk Yönetimi Dinamik RSI Koruyucusu, tutarlı performans, sıkı risk kontrolü ve esnekliği önemseyen yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir algoritmik işlem sistemidir. Gelişmiş pip tabanlı hesaplamalar ve RSI odaklı akıllı filtreler üzerine inşa edilmiştir; her işlem, riskleri en aza indirirken fırsatları en üst düzeye çıkarmak için sıkı kurallara uyar.   Temel Özellikler : Akıllı Giriş Sistemi • RSI tabanlı çoklu filtre onayı • Yüksek olas
Signal Hunter Advanced
Befe Ltd
Uzman Danışmanlar
Signal Hunter: Profesyonel Sinyal Yakalayıcı ve Otomatik İşlem Uzmanı Signal Hunter, forex piyasasında etkili sinyal tespiti ve otomatik işlem için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman (EA) aracıdır. Yapay zeka teknolojisiyle geliştirilen bu araç, RSI tabanlı sinyalleri çoklu filtrelerle (MA, MACD, ADX, ATR ve MTF) birleştirerek piyasa koşullarına uygun güvenilir işlem fırsatları sunar. Manuel işlem için sinyal yakalamak ya da tamamen otomatik işlemler yürütmek isteyen her seviyeden yatırımcıya
Neura Vault Pro
Befe Ltd
Uzman Danışmanlar
NeuraVault Pro v1.0 - Profesyonel RSI Dönüş Ticaret Sistemi Genel Bakış NeuraVault Pro, RSI (Göreceli Güç Endeksi) dönüşlerine dayanan profesyonel bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Aşırı alım ve aşırı satım bölgelerindeki dönüş fırsatlarını yakalamak için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş filtreler ve kapsamlı risk yönetimi özellikleri ile donatılmıştır. Ticaret Mantığı Temel Strateji: RSI Dönüşü EA, piyasa aşırı alım veya aşırı satım bölgelerine ulaştığında dönüş fırsatlarını yakalar: ALIŞ Sinyali: RSI değe
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt