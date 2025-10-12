TrendFollowing MultiSymbol EA

This is not another grid, hedge, or martingale system.
TrendFollowing 4H EA is a pure statistical trend-following algorithm built for BTCUSD, XAUUSD, and USDJPY.
It focuses only on long setups that follow sustained directional momentum, using strict volatility filters and adaptive position management.
No doubling down, no averaging, no gimmicks — just structured logic and probability-driven execution.

Core Logic:
The EA identifies strong upward trends on the 4-hour chart by confirming alignment across multiple moving averages and volatility thresholds.
It only enters when momentum confirms trend continuation and exits when price weakens or volatility contracts.
All logic is transparent and fully backtestable.

Key Features:

  • Timeframe: 4H only

  • Symbols: BTCUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY

  • Direction: Long only

  • Core filters: EMA trend filter + ATR volatility filter

  • No grid / No hedge / No martingale — 100% rule-based

  • Two tunable inputs: EMA length and Breakout bars

  • Low trade frequency, high-probability setups

  • Optimized for clarity, not curve fitting

⚠️ IMPORTANT:
Symbols must be entered in the EA settings exactly as shown (e.g., BTCUSD, BTCUSDm, XAUUSD., etc.), depending on your broker’s naming convention.
The strategy will not function correctly if symbols are misspelled or missing.
Always attach the EA to a 4-hour (H4) chart for valid signals.


EA Dynamic Pulsar MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Trading strategy: Scalping. Trading on impulses in automatic trading has been used for a long time and the scheme is not new to traders. It is difficult to catch such moments manually, but the adviser copes instantly. Automated trading uses 2 approaches to trade in such cases: look for pullbacks after impulses. trade in the direction of momentum. The search for entry points is done like this: the adviser measures the rate of price change for which this change should occur, if the conditions for
Conqueror EA
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Introducing the Ultimate Low-Risk Expert Advisor for EUR/USD on MT5 Are you looking for a reliable and efficient trading solution for the EUR/USD H1 timeframe? Look no further! Our cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) has been meticulously designed to deliver consistent results while prioritizing risk management and sustainability. Key Features of Our Expert Advisor Low-Risk Strategy : Unlike many EAs in the market, this system avoids high-risk strategies like martingale, grid, or hedging. Your cap
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
HMA Scalper Pro EA   , en çok talep gören finansal enstrümanlarda (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD gibi popüler döviz çiftleri, XAU/USD altın işlemleri, Brent ve WTI petrol işlemleri ile BTC, ETH, LTC vb. kripto paralar) aktif işlem yapmaya yönelik çok fonksiyonlu bir trading robotudur. Bu robotun algoritmasının temelinde, klasik Moving Average’lara kıyasla daha net sinyaller sağlayan modernize edilmiş bir Hull Moving Average (HMA) versiyonu yer alır. Uzman Danışman, kısa vadeli fiya
Accurate Shot MT5
Yurii Yasny
reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (233)
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
CloudPiercer EA
Jhay Are Budomo
Master the Market with the Power of Ichimoku Price: $30 Pair: USDJPY Timeframe:  5m Overview CloudPiercer EA is a precision-built Expert Advisor that harnesses the full potential of the legendary Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system, a proven trend-following strategy used by professional traders for decades. Designed specifically for USDJPY , CloudPiercer cuts through the market "cloud" to identify high-probability entries and exits with laser accuracy. Core Features Ichimoku-Driven Entries – Leverages
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
SL Gold Scalper
Chriscane Lucius J Manthando
SL Gold Scalper EA is optimized to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) asset. Based on the analysis of the market behavior a strategy that minimizes loss trades to successfully implement the martingale method. Multi-time frame analysis included for higher percentage of safe entries avoiding stop loss (SL) hunting from the market makers.  Expert Advisor Recommended Guide lines ================================================ Input Settings: MagicNumber => (Unique number per chart e.g 34505) XAUUSD =>  4 Hour Ch
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Protrader Auto Trading Smart Layering
Ericson Jay Torralba
ProTrader Auto Layer Smart Risk EA   MT5 Automated Trading | Smart Grid Strategy | Professional Risk Control   Auto-Layering . Smart Risk Control . Elite Automation for Serious Traders. IMPORTANT: This EA thrives on live market conditions , which means real trading results may differ from backtests. If using the strategy tester , kindly DM for detailed instructions. Launch Promo: Special Early Access Price – Limited Time Only! Price increases soon as we build user reviews & social proof! Abou
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Investopedia FIVE EA bu ​​makaleye dayanmaktadır: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/beş-dakika-momo.asp TİCARET KOŞULLARI - Negatif bölgede olmak için X dönemi EMA ve MACD'nin altında döviz çifti ticareti arayın. - Fiyatın X dönemi EMA'sının üzerine çıkmasını bekleyin, ardından MACD'nin negatiften pozitife geçiş sürecinde olduğundan veya beş çubuk içinde pozitif bölgeye geçtiğinden emin olun. - 20 dönemlik EMA'nın 10 pip üzerinde uzun gidin. - Girişteki pozisyonun X'ini artı r
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Otter Scalper
Esteban Thevenon
Otter Scalper is a 100% automated trading robot. It uses a very effective breakout strategy. The money management is automatic. A position is taken when a high or low is reached. The position is secured as soon as possible and followed with a trailing stop loss. As the average profit is small, it is advisable to trade with a small spread. The performance of the robot can therefore change depending on your broker. It is also strongly recommended not to use this robot if your broker uses commissi
RangeRider SmartSMA MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
RangeRider SmartSMA EA Take your trading to the next level with the RangeRider SmartSMA EA, a feature-packed tool designed to identify profitable opportunities in range-bound markets. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA simplifies the process and helps you stay ahead of the market. Key Features Dynamic Range Adaptation: Automatically adjusts ranges using ATR multipliers or fixed levels, ensuring precise adaptability. SMA-Powered Signals: Combines Simple Moving Average (S
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Adam Gerasimov
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Il robot di trading VR Black Box si basa sulla popolare e collaudata strategia di trend following. Nel corso di diversi anni, i conti di trading live sono stati migliorati attraverso aggiornamenti regolari e l'introduzione di nuove idee. Grazie a ciò, VR Black Box è diventato un robot commerciale potente e unico in grado di impressionare sia i principianti che i trader esperti. Per conoscere il robot e valutarne l'efficacia, è sufficiente installarlo su un account demo e osservare i risultati pe
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (31)
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
DAX H1 3stars MT5
Marek Kupka
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX H1 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX H1 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been b
DAX M30 3Eas MT5
Marek Kupka
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX M30 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX M30 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been
