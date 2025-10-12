Mc Trader
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Leonidas Bokias
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Etkinleştirmeler: 7
🧠 Strategy Overview
Asian Box Hedge EA is an automated breakout & hedge system designed for the Asian session.
The EA places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around a synthetic “box” after the Asian session begins.
When one side is triggered, the opposite pending order is automatically adjusted to allow hedge entries in case of a price reversal.
✅ Main concept:
-
Define a box range during quiet session (Asian hours)
-
Place pending orders above and below the box
-
If price breaks one side → enter trade
-
If price reverses → hedge with opposite pending order (x2 lot multiplier)
-
If price trends → profit target is reached
-
If prolonged ranging occurs → optional Recovery Grid is activated to bring the basket back to breakeven or net profit.
⚙️ Core Features
-
🕒 Session Filter — trading only during specified Asian session hours.
-
📦 Synthetic Box Range — configurable size in points (e.g. 100 points half-range).
-
💰 Hedge Engine — opposite pending orders with lot multiplier to reduce DD and capture reversals.
-
🧮 Smart Lot Control — max lot per order, automatic margin checks, adjustable lot step.
-
📊 Net Profit Target — in money or pips.
-
🛡 Equity & Loss Protection:
-
Equity Stop Loss
-
Hard stop after max lot
-
Break-even auto close
-
-
🧱 Recovery Grid Mode — activates after hedge cycle max level is reached. Opens grid in trend direction to recover drawdown and close basket at break-even or DD recovery target.
🧰 Risk Management
-
Adjustable initial lot size and multiplier.
-
Max hedge levels and max total orders.
-
Break-even protection (money-based).
-
Equity stop loss (in $).
-
Hard loss stop after max lot exposure.
-
Full basket close on net profit target or break-even window.
🪙 Recovery Mode (Optional)
If enabled, Recovery Mode activates after reaching max hedge orders and hitting a drawdown threshold.
EA places recovery trades in the dominant direction with configurable grid step, lot multiplier, and closing strategy:
-
✅ Close at PnL window (e.g. ±$10)
-
✅ Close at VWAP breakout buffer
-
✅ Close when DD recovery target ratio is achieved.
This makes the EA more robust against ranging markets.
📊 Inputs & Settings
-
Trading Session: start/end hour, active weekdays
-
Box Settings: half-range points, entry offset
-
Hedge Settings: initial lot, multiplier, max levels/orders
-
Profit Target: net $ or pips
-
Loss Protection: break-even, hard stop, equity stop
-
Recovery Grid Settings: trigger $, base lot, step points, multiplier, close strategy
-
Pending Order Control: GTC or expiration
-
Tester Mode: forced entry for testing
🧪 Backtesting Tips
-
Test with high-quality tick data or broker history.
-
Session filters can be bypassed in tester ( BypassWindowInTester=true ).
-
Use realistic spread/slippage values.
-
Use visual mode to see box, triggers, hedges, and grid recovery in action.
📌 Recommended Pairs / Time
-
⚡ Low volatility pairs / crypto pairs (e.g., EURUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD, ETHUSD).
-
🕓 Asian session (1:00–6:00 server time by default).
-
🕐 Timeframe: works on any, but H1 or M15 recommended for testing.
⚠️ Disclaimer
This EA uses hedging and optional grid recovery logic.
While it has built-in protections, no trading strategy is risk-free.
Use appropriate risk management and test on demo before going live.
The developer is not responsible for any financial losses.