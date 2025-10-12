🧠 Strategy Overview

Asian Box Hedge EA is an automated breakout & hedge system designed for the Asian session.

The EA places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around a synthetic “box” after the Asian session begins.

When one side is triggered, the opposite pending order is automatically adjusted to allow hedge entries in case of a price reversal.

✅ Main concept:

Define a box range during quiet session (Asian hours)

Place pending orders above and below the box

If price breaks one side → enter trade

If price reverses → hedge with opposite pending order (x2 lot multiplier)

If price trends → profit target is reached

If prolonged ranging occurs → optional Recovery Grid is activated to bring the basket back to breakeven or net profit.

⚙️ Core Features

🕒 Session Filter — trading only during specified Asian session hours.

📦 Synthetic Box Range — configurable size in points (e.g. 100 points half-range).

💰 Hedge Engine — opposite pending orders with lot multiplier to reduce DD and capture reversals.

🧮 Smart Lot Control — max lot per order, automatic margin checks, adjustable lot step.

📊 Net Profit Target — in money or pips.

🛡 Equity & Loss Protection : Equity Stop Loss Hard stop after max lot Break-even auto close

🧱 Recovery Grid Mode — activates after hedge cycle max level is reached. Opens grid in trend direction to recover drawdown and close basket at break-even or DD recovery target.

🧰 Risk Management

Adjustable initial lot size and multiplier.

Max hedge levels and max total orders.

Break-even protection (money-based).

Equity stop loss (in $).

Hard loss stop after max lot exposure.

Full basket close on net profit target or break-even window.

🪙 Recovery Mode (Optional)

If enabled, Recovery Mode activates after reaching max hedge orders and hitting a drawdown threshold.

EA places recovery trades in the dominant direction with configurable grid step, lot multiplier, and closing strategy:

✅ Close at PnL window (e.g. ±$10)

✅ Close at VWAP breakout buffer

✅ Close when DD recovery target ratio is achieved.

This makes the EA more robust against ranging markets.

📊 Inputs & Settings

Trading Session : start/end hour, active weekdays

Box Settings : half-range points, entry offset

Hedge Settings : initial lot, multiplier, max levels/orders

Profit Target : net $ or pips

Loss Protection : break-even, hard stop, equity stop

Recovery Grid Settings : trigger $, base lot, step points, multiplier, close strategy

Pending Order Control : GTC or expiration

Tester Mode: forced entry for testing

🧪 Backtesting Tips

Test with high-quality tick data or broker history.

Session filters can be bypassed in tester ( BypassWindowInTester=true ).

Use realistic spread/slippage values.

Use visual mode to see box, triggers, hedges, and grid recovery in action.

📌 Recommended Pairs / Time

⚡ Low volatility pairs / crypto pairs (e.g., EURUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD, ETHUSD).

🕓 Asian session (1:00–6:00 server time by default).

🕐 Timeframe: works on any, but H1 or M15 recommended for testing.

⚠️ Disclaimer