M1 Trailing Pro

EMA Crossover Pro EA - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading Solution

🚀 Strategy Overview

The EMA Crossover Pro EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines the precision of M1 chart entries with the confirmation of M5 timeframe analysis. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this expert advisor implements a proven EMA crossover strategy with advanced risk management features.

✨ Key Features

📊 Smart Trading Logic

· Dual EMA Strategy: 31 & 144 period EMA crossover signals
· Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: M1 entry signals with M5 trend filter
· Real-time Visual Signals: Custom arrows and panel display
· Advanced Order Management: Automated trailing stops and position sizing

🛡️ Risk Management

· Intelligent Position Sizing: Fixed or percentage-based risk calculation
· Spread Protection: Configurable maximum spread limits
· Margin Safety: Comprehensive free margin checking
· Stop Loss & Take Profit: Customizable risk-reward ratios

⚙️ Technical Excellence

· Flexible Configuration: Extensive input parameters for customization
· Real-time Monitoring: Live account and trade statistics panel
· Error Handling: Robust error detection and recovery system
· Debug Mode: Detailed logging for performance optimization

🎯 Ideal For

· Traders seeking automated EMA crossover strategies
· Investors looking for multi-timeframe confirmation systems
· Those requiring advanced risk management in volatile markets
· Users wanting visual trading signals and real-time monitoring

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and ensure you fully understand the risks involved before using any expert advisor.
