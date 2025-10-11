PlanMatrix
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Barakah Muslih B Alharbi
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 11 Ekim 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
PlanMatrix is an intelligent trading Expert Advisor built to capture breakouts, breakdowns, and reversals on popular instruments (FX pairs, Gold, Indices, Oil, and Crypto). It blends precisely computed price levels with flexible auto-execution and advanced trade management—wrapped in a clean, bilingual (Arabic/English) interface.
Why PlaMatrix?
-
4 Built-in Strategies
A) Bullish Momentum — Breakout
B) Bullish Mean Reversion — Pullback
C) Bearish Momentum — Breakdown
D) Bearish Exhaustion — Rejection
-
Auto Levels: Generates up to 16 support/resistance levels per side (quick toggle to 8/16).
-
Execution Precision: 4 take-profit targets (TP1..TP4), move SL to breakeven after TP1, and smart trailing.
-
Live Dashboard: Shows entry conditions, entry zones, SL/TP, spread, slippage, and the opening “Key” code.
-
Full Control: Choose trigger timeframe, auto-adjust slippage by spread, and split position size into 1–4 orders.
-
Bilingual UI + Action Buttons: Language toggle, show all vs. plan-levels toggle, and an 8↔16 levels toggle.
Key Features
-
Dynamic Level Generation tuned to instrument type (USD/JPY/Gold/Indices/Oil/Crypto) with appropriate price steps.
-
Daily Execution Filters: “One shot per plan per day” option + one re-entry if SL is hit.
-
Built-in Risk Management: Fixed lot or risk % of account balance.
-
Smart Slippage: Auto slippage based on current spread with min/max bounds.
-
Easy Monitoring: Clear on-chart dashboard and optional debug logs/comments.
-
-
IgnoreDailyLimitInTester
-
When true, only inside the Strategy Tester, it bypasses the daily trade limit checks (both the “one-shot per plan per day” state and the “already traded today for this symbol & side” history check).
-
When false, daily limits behave normally.
Scope: Strategy Tester (backtesting) only — it should not be used in live/demo trading.
-
Quick Start
-
Attach the EA to your desired MT4 chart and enable “Auto Trading.”
-
Select the TriggerTimeframe (e.g., M5/M15) in inputs.
-
Configure position sizing (FixedLots or RiskPerTrade%) and SL/trailing parameters.
-
Use the on-chart buttons:
-
Show All / Show Plans to display all levels or only strategy levels.
-
16 levels / 8 levels to quickly change the number of plotted lines.
-
English / العربية to switch interface language instantly.
-
-
Let PlanMatrix watch conditions and manage trades automatically via strategies A/B/C/D.
Notable Inputs
-
AutoExecute — Enable/disable automated execution.
-
TriggerTimeframe — Timeframe used to confirm entry conditions.
-
FixedLots / RiskPerTrade — Choose position sizing mode.
-
MoveSLtoBE_on_TP1 / UseTrailingAfter_TP1 — Breakeven after TP1 + smart trailing.
-
StopBufferPips — Safety buffer for stop loss.
-
UseOnlyFirst4Targets — Optionally limit displayed targets to the first four.
-
InterfaceLanguage — Default UI language (AR/EN).
-
LevelsPerSide — Initial number of generated levels (you can later toggle 8/16 via the button).
Supported Symbols & Assets
-
Forex: USD pairs, JPY pairs, and more.
-
Gold (XAUUSD), Oil (WTI/Brent/USOIL), Indices (US30, US100…),
-
Crypto (BTC… depending on your broker).
Note: Symbol names vary by broker. Enable symbols via inputs (Use_XAUUSD, Use_USDJPY…).
Best Practices
-
Start on a demo account to fine-tune settings for your broker and spreads.
-
Watch spreads and news; use AutoSlippageBySpread to reduce negative slippage.
-
Keep risk modest until thoroughly tested; align trailing parameters with market volatility.
Compatibility & Support
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
-
Languages: Arabic & English (switch on chart).
-
Support: For questions or custom builds (custom levels, extra entry logic, portfolio management), contact us via the product page.
-
This is an introductory price.
-
The final price is $260.
Disclaimer
Trading involves significant risk and may result in loss of capital. PlanMatrix is a tool to assist with strategy execution and does not guarantee profits. Use responsibly, preferably starting with low risk and adequate testing.
PlanMatrix — Smart level engineering, robust strategies, and confident auto-execution.