Zer0 Wataha

Zer0 Wataha — EA Overview

Purpose. Semi-automated entries and trade management based on Market Structure Shift (MSS) and ZigZag. The system includes risk control, partial take-profits, trailing, daily drawdown protection, and a news filter.

1) Setup detection (Wataha Detection)

  • ZigZag parameters: Depth, Deviation, Backstep (controls swing sensitivity).

  • MSS threshold: minimum break (0 = automatic, >0 = percentage).

  • Number of bars used for ZigZag analysis.

  • Option to exclude the most recent swing from MSS detection.

2) Order management

  • Position sizing by percentage of balance per trade or by a fixed lot size.

  • Stop Loss (SL) offset beyond the MSS level in points; when trailing is disabled, SL remains fixed.

  • Take Profit (TP) by risk-to-reward ratio (1:x) or use a Trailing Stop instead of TP.

    • TrailStart: profit level where trailing begins.

    • TrailStep: step for moving SL.

  • Optional hedging: allow long and short positions simultaneously when conditions are met.

3) Partial close

  • Enable partial closing after reaching profit.

  • Profit threshold in pips for partial close.

  • Option to move SL to Break-Even (BE) after partial close.

4) Fixed distances

  • Use fixed SL/TP in pips instead of offset or risk-to-reward.

  • Parameters: Fixed SL (pips) and Fixed TP (pips).

5) Daily drawdown protection

  • Protection against maximum daily drawdown.

  • Limit specified in the account currency.

6) News filter

  • Uses the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar.

  • Blocking windows: minutes before and after news.

  • Minimum news importance: LOW, MODERATE, HIGH, or NONE.

7) Extras

  • Magic Number for separating the EA’s orders.

  • Debug prints and an on-chart statistics table.

Disclaimer. This product does not guarantee or promise profits. Trading involves risk, including possible loss of capital.


