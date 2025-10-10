Trade price alert

Trade Price Alert - Advanced Price Level Monitoring Tool

Trade Price Alert is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for traders who require precise price level monitoring and timely notifications. This sophisticated tool eliminates the need for constant chart watching by providing automated alerts when your specified price levels are approached or reached.

Core Functionality:

  • Set custom price alert levels with permanent horizontal line markers

  • Define pip-based range zones for early warning notifications

  • Receive comprehensive alerts through multiple channels including popup, mobile push notifications, and sound alerts

  • Smart positioning automatically adjusts range zones based on market position relative to your alert price

Key Features:

Intelligent Alert System

  • Primary Price Alert: Get notified when price touches your exact specified level

  • Range Zone Alert: Early warning system that alerts when price enters your defined pip range

  • Bid Price Accuracy: All monitoring uses the precise bid price for accurate trading signals

Advanced Range Zone Technology

  • Automatic Zone Positioning: When alert price is above current price, range zone positions between current price and alert level

  • Reverse Zone Logic: When alert price is below current price, range zone adjusts accordingly

  • Configurable Pip Range: Set your desired sensitivity from 1 to hundreds of pips

  • Visual Zone Markers: Clear horizontal lines and shaded areas for easy identification

Multiple Notification Methods

  • MT5 Popup Alerts: Immediate on-screen notifications

  • Mobile Push Notifications: Receive alerts on your mobile device (requires MT5 mobile app)

  • Custom Sound Alerts: Audio notifications using your preferred sound files

  • Expert Journal Logging: Complete audit trail of all alert events

Customization Options

  • Flexible Line Styling: Choose colors, line styles, and widths that match your trading style

  • Price Label Display: Optional price labels on horizontal lines for quick reference

  • Independent Alert Controls: Enable/disable specific alert types based on your needs

  • Smart Reset Feature: Automatic alert reset when price moves away from monitored levels

Technical Specifications

  • Compatible with all currency pairs, metals, indices, and commodities

  • Works across all timeframes from tick data to monthly charts

  • Automatic pip value calculation for proper range sizing

  • Optimized for both 4-digit and 5-digit broker pricing

Professional Applications

  • Support and Resistance Monitoring: Track key technical levels without manual supervision

  • Breakout Trading: Get immediate notifications when price breaks significant levels

  • Position Entry/Exit: Perfect for setting entry targets or stop loss monitoring

  • Price Pattern Completion: Monitor for chart pattern completion at specific price points

Usage Benefits

  • Save countless hours of screen time while maintaining market awareness

  • Never miss important price movements due to distraction or absence

  • Improve trading discipline by removing emotional reactions to price movements

  • Enhance multi-timeframe analysis by monitoring multiple key levels simultaneously

Trade Price Alert is an essential tool for serious traders who value precision, timing, and efficiency in their trading operations. Whether you're a day trader monitoring intraday levels or a position trader watching long-term key prices, this tool provides the reliable monitoring and notification system you need to trade with confidence.

System Requirements: MetaTrader 5 platform, Windows OS, internet connection for push notifications


