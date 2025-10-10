MACD SNIPER - Ultimate Trend-Following Indicator

==============================================





Created by: MetaQuotes Ltd.

Version: 1.00

Compatibility: MetaTrader 5





DESCRIPTION

-----------

The MACD Sniper is an advanced trend-following indicator that combines the power of MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with a 200-period Moving Average to provide precise buy and sell signals. This indicator helps traders identify trend changes and manage risk with dynamic support and resistance levels.





WHAT IS MACD?

-------------

The MACD is a popular trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a security's price:





- MACD Line: The difference between the 24-period EMA and 26-period EMA

- Signal Line: A 9-period EMA of the MACD Line





Traditional MACD signals:

- Bullish: MACD Line crosses above Signal Line

- Bearish: MACD Line crosses below Signal Line





HOW OUR INDICATOR WORKS

-----------------------

The MACD Sniper enhances the traditional MACD by integrating it with the 200-period MA:





BUY SIGNALS:

- Generated when MACD crosses above the zero line AND price is above the 200-period MA

- This dual confirmation provides more reliable bullish signals





SELL SIGNALS:

- Generated when MACD crosses below the zero line AND price is below the 200-period MA

- This dual confirmation provides more reliable bearish signals





SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE LEVELS

----------------------------

- Support: Lowest point of recent candles

- Resistance: Highest point of recent candles

- Adjustable SR Interval (default: 10 periods)

- Provides crucial stop-loss and take-profit levels





KEY FEATURES

------------

✓ PRECISE SIGNALS: Combines MACD zero-line crosses with MA confirmation

✓ DYNAMIC SUPPORT & RESISTANCE: Real-time levels based on recent price action

✓ VISUAL INDICATORS: Clear arrows and colored lines for easy signal identification

✓ CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS: Adjust all periods to match your trading style

✓ ALERT SYSTEM: Never miss a signal with built-in alerts

✓ MULTI-TIMEFRAME: Works on all chart timeframes (1H & 4H recommended)

✓ UNIVERSAL APPLICATION: Suitable for Forex, stocks, commodities, and indices





TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

-----------------------

Default Parameters:

- MA Period: 200 (Moving Average)

- Fast EMA: 24 (MACD calculation)

- Slow EMA: 26 (MACD calculation)

- Signal EMA: 9 (Signal line)

- SR Interval: 10 (Support/Resistance lookback)

- Alerts: Enabled by default





Visual Elements:

- MACD Line: Dodger Blue

- Signal Line: Crimson Red

- 200 MA: Yellow

- Support Level: Magenta

- Resistance Level: Cyan

- Buy Signals: Lime Green arrows (↑)

- Sell Signals: Orange arrows (↓)





INSTALLATION & USAGE

--------------------

1. Copy MACD_Sniper.mq5 to your MetaTrader 5 Indicators folder

2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel

3. Drag the indicator from Navigator to your chart

4. Adjust parameters if needed (keep defaults for best results)

5. Enable alerts in the parameters if desired





TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

-----------------------

1. TIMEFRAMES: Best results on 1-hour and 4-hour charts

2. CONFIRMATION: Wait for both MACD zero-line cross AND MA confirmation

3. RISK MANAGEMENT: Use support/resistance levels for stop-loss placement

4. MULTIPLE SIGNALS: Consider signal strength based on distance from zero line





BACKTESTING TIPS

----------------

- Test different parameter combinations to find optimal settings

- Consider market conditions when adjusting periods

- Shorter periods = more signals, longer periods = fewer but potentially stronger signals





SUPPORT & RESISTANCE USAGE

--------------------------

- SUPPORT: Place stop-loss orders below support levels

- RESISTANCE: Place take-profit orders near resistance levels

- BREAKOUTS: Watch for price breaking above/below these levels for additional signals





COMBINATION STRATEGY

--------------------

For enhanced accuracy, combine MACD Sniper with:

- RSI for overbought/oversold confirmation

- Moving Average crossovers for trend confirmation

- Candlestick patterns for entry timing





OPTIMIZATION TIPS

-----------------

- Adjust MA period based on market volatility (higher = smoother, lower = more responsive)

- Modify SR interval based on timeframe (higher values for longer timeframes)

- Fine-tune EMA periods for different instruments





TROUBLESHOOTING

---------------

- No signals: Check if price is sufficiently above/below MA 200

- Too many signals: Increase MA period or EMA periods

- Alerts not working: Ensure alerts are enabled in parameters

- Performance issues: Indicator is optimized for modern MT5 platforms





VERSION HISTORY

---------------

v1.00 - Initial release

- Full MACD implementation with MA confirmation

- Dynamic support and resistance levels

- Visual signal arrows and alerts

- Customizable parameters





SUPPORT

-------

For questions, suggestions, or bug reports, please contact the developer.





DISCLAIMER

----------

This indicator is for educational and informational purposes only. Always practice proper risk management and test thoroughly before using in live trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results.





WISHING YOU SUCCESSFUL TRADING!

==============================