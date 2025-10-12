IR AurumNavigator MT5

Product Description: Automated Trading EA



⚠️ ACTIVE THESE 5 SETTINGS TO START:

• EnableTrading = TRUE

• UseAutomaticLotSize = TRUE

• UseATR_SL = TRUE

• UseTrailingStop = TRUE

• UseATR_Trailing = TRUE

To ensure optimal performance and proper risk management, it is imperative to attach the EA to an H1 chart (or higher timeframe if desired) and enable automatic position management by setting all related parameters to true . This allows the EA to effectively manage trades, including stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop adjustments, in line with market conditions and the strategy's rules.

Key Features:

Fully Automated Trading: Once attached to a chart and configured, the EA will automatically execute trades based on its built-in strategy.

Advanced Risk Management: The EA relies on automatic position management to handle trade exits, adjustments, and risk control.

Easy Setup: Simply set all position management parameters to true in the EA settings to activate the full functionality.

Customizable Timeframes: While the EA is designed to follow medium- to long-term trends, you can reduce potential drawdowns by adjusting parameters or increasing the timeframe to H4 or D1.

Important Note:

Due to the nature of trend-following strategies, periods of losses are inevitable, unless you customize settings differently for each timeframe or market condition. However, these drawdowns can be mitigated by carefully adjusting the parameters and using higher timeframes (H4/D1), which allows the EA to capture longer trends and reduce noise.

Instructions:

Attach the EA to a chart of the desired trading instrument and timeframe (H1 by default). Go to the EA's parameters tab. Ensure that all parameters related to position management (e.g., Enable Stop Loss, Enable Take Profit, Enable Trailing Stop) are set to true . Adjust other parameters (like lot size, risk percentage, trailing stop, etc.) according to your trading preferences. Click OK to start the EA.

By following these steps, you allow the EA to take full control of trade management, which is crucial for adhering to the trading strategy and managing risk effectively.

Disclaimer:

Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.



