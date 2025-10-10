Chronos Knight USDJPY
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Masahiro Nogami
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
🏆 EXCEPTIONAL BACKTEST RESULTS - 15 Years 9 Months Proven Track Record
Industry-Leading Performance Metrics (2010-2025):
✅ Recovery Factor: 51.69 (Excellence Standard: 15+) - 3X Above Standard
✅ Sharpe Ratio: 4.24 (Institutional Grade: 2.0+) - Twice Institutional Standard
✅ Profit Factor: 1.79 (Professional Standard: 1.5+)
✅ Maximum Drawdown: 5.37% (Fixed Lot - Exceptionally Low Risk)
✅ Total Net Profit: $115,814 (Initial Deposit $10,000 - Simple Interest)
✅ Total Trades: 1,865 - Stable Consistency
✅ Annual Return: 10.01% - Sustainable Growth
💰 THE POWER OF COMPOUNDING - Exponential Growth
Simple Interest vs. Compound Interest (Auto Lot):
While fixed lot performance is excellent, the true power is unleashed through Auto Lot compounding.
🚀 Compound Interest Performance (15 Years 9 Months)
Low Risk Settings (Risk Rate 60):
- Initial Deposit: $10,000
- Final Balance: $5,932,801 (approximately 593x)
High Risk Settings (Risk Rate 200):
- Initial Deposit: $10,000
- Final Balance: $18,597,166 (approximately 1,860x)
The Auto Lot function automatically adjusts position sizes based on account balance, maintaining consistent risk management while achieving exponential growth. This is the money management technique used by professional traders and institutional investors.
🎯 Choose Your Risk Profile
- Conservative (Risk Rate 60-100): Low volatility, steady growth
- Balanced (Risk Rate 100-150): Balance between risk and return
- Aggressive (Risk Rate 150-200): Higher growth potential
Risk Rate is freely adjustable between 60-200.
🎯 Time-Tested Strategy with Statistical Edge
Battle-Tested Donchian Channel Breakout Strategy
Chronos Knight USDJPY employs the Donchian Channel breakout methodology - the same strategy that brought success to the legendary Turtle Traders. This time-proven approach has maintained its effectiveness for decades.
Advanced Statistical Filters
Our proprietary statistical filters:
- Identify statistically advantageous entry points
- Avoid high-risk market conditions
- Optimize risk management in real-time
This combination delivers high adaptability in both trending and ranging markets, achieving consistent performance across 15+ years of diverse market cycles.
📋 SPECIFICATIONS & RECOMMENDED ENVIRONMENT
Recommended Settings:
- Currency Pair: USDJPY
- Timeframe: M30 (30-minute chart)
- Minimum Deposit: $100
- Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, Titan FX, BigBoss, Exness, AvaTrade, or any stable low-spread broker
- Leverage: Minimum 1:25 recommended
- Account Mode: This EA does not hedge
Risk Management:
- Risk Rate: 60-200 (adjustable)
- Conservative: 60-100
- Moderate: 100-150
- Aggressive: 150-200
- Stop Loss: 40 pips on all trades (adjustable)
- Exit Strategy: Intelligent trailing stop
Technical Features:
- Automated lot sizing based on account balance
- Default settings optimized for GMT+2 US DST (adjustable)
- 24/7 operation capability
- VPS environment recommended
💎 WHY CHOOSE CHRONOS KNIGHT USDJPY
- Proven Track Record: 15+ years of backtested data
- Exceptional Metrics: Recovery Factor 51.69, Sharpe Ratio 4.24
- Power of Compounding: $10,000 grows to $5.9M~$18.6M
- Low Risk: Maximum DD of only 5.37% with fixed lots
- Legendary Strategy: Donchian Channel refined with statistical analysis
- Low Maintenance: Set-and-forget design requiring minimal adjustments
- Transparency: All statistics verified through rigorous 15-year backtest
- Flexibility: Fully customizable to match your risk tolerance
🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT EXCELLENCE
Chronos Knight USDJPY prioritizes capital preservation:
- Protective stop loss on all positions
- Intelligent trailing stops
- Statistical filters avoid unfavorable conditions
- Auto Lot function maintains consistent risk percentage
🚀 START RIGHT NOW
Access to institutional-grade performance is now available.
The Power of Compounding:
- 💰 $10,000 → $5.9M (Low Risk Settings)
- 🚀 $10,000 → $18.6M (High Risk Settings)
- 📈 593x to 1,860x Growth Potential
- 💎 15 Years of Proven Reliability
Important Notice: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Compound interest operation may involve larger drawdowns, so please select settings that match your risk tolerance.