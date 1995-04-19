Flash Signal

Flash Signal



Key Advantages: Why You Need Flash Signal

  • Filtered for Quality: This isn't just a simple EMA crossover. We combine the power of three Exponential Moving Averages (5, 15, 30) with the Stochastic Oscillator for entry timing, and then filter it all with a strong ADX (Average Directional Index) to confirm trend momentum ( ). This multi-layer filtering dramatically reduces false signals.

  • Built-in Trend Safety Net (Optional): Activate the optional 200 EMA Filter to ensure you only take Buy signals when the price is above the long-term trend, and Sell signals when the price is below it. This instantly aligns your trades with the primary market direction.

  • Non-Repainting Arrows: The signal calculation is strictly performed on the closed bar (index 1). This ensures that once an arrow appears, it stays put, giving you reliable entry points you can trust.

  • Instant Notification: Never miss an opportunity! Get immediate Alerts, Email, and Push Notifications sent straight to your mobile device as soon as a valid, filtered signal is confirmed.

Parameters for Full Control

Customize the system to fit your trading style and any time frame:

  • FastEMA (5): The period for the fastest EMA, used for early directional change detection.

  • MediumEMA (15): The period for the mid-speed EMA, part of the core trend alignment.

  • SlowEMA (30): The period for the slowest EMA, establishing the short-term market trend base.

  • StochasticPeriod (5), KPeriod (3), DPeriod (3): Standard settings to fine-tune the Stochastic entry timing.

  • ADXPeriod (14): The lookback period for the ADX trend strength filter.

  • UseEMAFilter (true/false): Option to activate the long-term trend filter.

  • EMAPeriod (200): The period for the long-term EMA trend filter.

  • Alert Options: Controls for EnableNotify, SendAlert, SendApp, and SendEmail, giving you flexible alert delivery.

  • AlertDelaySeconds (60): Prevents spamming and ensures you only get an alert when the signal persists past the delay.

  • ArrowOffset (10): Adjusts the distance of the buy/sell arrows from the high or low of the bar.

  • Shift (0): Allows you to shift the signal arrows forward or backward on the chart.



For maximum results and complete market mastery, we highly recommend combining Flash Signal with these additional indicators:

By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.








