Burst Operations Assistant

SyncSLTP Helper — Automatic SL & TP Synchronizer for Burst Trading

Version: 1.0

Compatible with: MetaTrader 5

Developed by: Jos e Silva — Trading(IA)lgorítmico

General Description





SyncSLTP Helper is an Expert Advisor (EA) specially designed for traders who operate in bursts , opening multiple positions simultaneously on the same symbol.

Its main purpose is to automatically synchronize Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels across all open trades of the same instrument, saving time and avoiding manual adjustments.





The EA detects the first SL/TP level manually assigned to any order and replicates it dynamically to all other active positions of the same symbol, including any new trades opened afterward.

Additionally, any later modification of SL or TP on one trade is instantly updated on all others.

Key Features





Automatic Detection: identifies the first manually assigned SL/TP.

Dynamic Synchronization: applies the same levels to all open positions on the same symbol.

Real-Time Updates: replicates any later SL or TP change automatically.

New Order Integration: applies synchronized levels to newly opened trades without SL/TP.

Optimized with OnTimer: minimal CPU usage, ideal for running in the background.

Mobile Burst Mode: allows you to trade fast from your phone while the EA manages SL/TP from your PC or VPS.

Ideal Use Cases





Traders who open multiple positions on the same symbol within short time frames.

Manual burst trading from the MetaTrader mobile app.

Scalping or partial position management strategies.

Users who want to automate risk management without changing their trading style.

How to Use





Attach the EA to the chart of the symbol you want to synchronize. Open several trades manually (from PC or mobile). Set a Stop Loss or Take Profit on any one of them. The EA will automatically replicate those levels across all open and future trades.

No complex setup or input parameters required.

Recommendations





Designed for one symbol per chart .

Can run simultaneously on multiple charts (one per symbol).

Compatible with hedge and netting account types.

Recommended for continuous execution on VPS or desktop PC .







Important Note





The EA retains an active memory of the last assigned Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels .

For this reason, if you attempt to manually remove an SL or TP while algorithmic trading is enabled , the assistant will detect the missing value and automatically reassign it to all synchronized positions.





Usage Recommendation





If, for example, you have a burst of 20 trades and wish to modify only 2 or 3 positions to assign them a second or third Take Profit , you should temporarily disable algorithmic trading before making these adjustments.

This allows you to manually update those specific trades without the assistant immediately resynchronizing them.

Keep in mind that once you reactivate algorithmic trading , the EA will automatically update all positions with the most recent Stop Loss and Take Profit levels stored in its internal memory.







