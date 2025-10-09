King Hedge

👑 King Hedge EA – Smart Auto-Recovery Trading System

King Hedge EA is a powerful automated hedge trading system designed to recover losses intelligently and secure consistent profits through dynamic money management and multi-layer recovery logic.
Built for traders who want precision, stability, and full control, this EA features a target-based closing system, auto-hedging, and smart drawdown protection.

⚙️ Core Features

Auto Recovery System – Instantly detects losing positions and activates a hedge-based recovery sequence to balance exposure and recover losses.
Close on Target Money – Define your profit goal in money; all trades automatically close when the target is reached.
Smart Hedging Logic – Opens opposite-direction trades at calculated pip intervals for balanced risk and smoother equity recovery.
Dynamic Lot Multiplier (Lot_X) – Scales lot sizes automatically during recovery phases for faster profit rebound.
Drawdown Protection – Optional Equity Cut Loss Mode protects your balance when losses reach a defined level.
Customizable Parameters – Full control over pip distances, lot scaling, RSI/EMA filters, and hedge depth.
Optimization-Ready – All settings are structured for quick and accurate optimization in the MT5 Strategy Tester.

📊 Main Inputs

  • Lot_fix – Base lot size for initial trade

  • Lot_X – Lot multiplier for recovery sequence

  • Close_money – Profit target in currency value

  • Hedging_pips / Hedging_more_pips – Distance (in points) for recovery and additional hedge layers

  • EMA_trend / RSI filters – Optional directional and momentum filters

  • Mode_Cut_Loss – Enable or disable equity-based stop loss

  • Cut_Loss_at_Order – Trigger loss cut after defined number of open orders

  • Visual Display Options – On-chart labels and colors fully customizable

💡 Why Choose King Hedge

  • Fully hands-free recovery and profit locking system

  • Effective during ranging or volatile markets

  • Minimal supervision required

  • Works great for scalping, swing trading, and hedge-based grid strategies

⚠️ Recommendations

  • Pairs: EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD

  • Timeframes: M1–M15

  • Account Type: ECN or low-spread

  • Minimum Balance: $1000 for ECN or any Low spread account
    Minimum Balance: $100 for cent account

🏁 Summary

King Hedge EA is your all-in-one smart hedge recovery system that focuses on profit locking and equity protection.
Whether you’re trading manually or fully automated, King Hedge ensures consistent performance and intelligent recovery across market conditions.

💬 “Trade with confidence. Recover with intelligence. Rule your trades with King Hedge.”

💎 Special Launch Offer

🚀 Exclusive Starting Price for the First 10 Users Only!
You can also rent the EA for 1 month to test its full capabilities before deciding to own it permanently.
Don’t miss this limited offer — experience the power of King Hedge today!



Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Göstergeler
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
ForXau King MT4
Dodong Christian Arnon
Uzman Danışmanlar
ForXau King MT4 – Smart Martingale Breakout EA for GOLD & USDJPY Limited Offer – Only 10 Discounted Copies Available! Live Account using ForXau King MT4 Server: VantageInternational-Live 9 MT4 Login: 7223940 Password: Forxau25 ForXau King MT4 is a new, innovative smart martingale EA that uses a cutting-edge breakout strategy system , engineered for high precision, fast recovery, and tight risk control. It is specially designed for specific account types and optimized for USDJPY and
Gold Titan King
Dodong Christian Arnon
Uzman Danışmanlar
NOTICE : PLEASE CHECK THE COMMENT FOR THE LATEST VERSION AND DOWLOAD THE LINK DIRECTLY Expert Advisor Description: Gold Smart Martingale EA – Fully Automated, Designed for Passive Income! Trade gold like a pro—even while you sleep—with the Smart Martingale EA , expertly designed for XAU/USD (Gold) and built for consistent, hands-free profits. This fully automated EA combines powerful features to protect and grow your capital: Smart Martingale Strategy for intelligent lot scaling Optimize
Sniper Scalper Ea
Dodong Christian Arnon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sniper Scalper EA – Precision Arbitrage with Smart Risk Control Introducing Sniper Scalper EA, a Smart Arbitrage-type Expert Advisor specially designed for EURUSD – also known as the ultimate Euro Reaper in the world of algorithmic trading. Powered by a cutting-edge breakout strategy and an intelligent auto-compounding system, this EA is built to deliver steady, scalable growth with tight risk management and low drawdown. On average, it can grow your capital by up to 15% per month, using a ma
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt