NTickChartPlus

1. Feature Description

This indicator transforms standard time-based charts into N-Tick Candlestick Charts, providing a view of the market based on activity (volume of trades) rather than time.

The flagship feature of version 2.0 is the implementation of dual Adaptive Moving Averages (AMA). Unlike a standard EMA, the AMA automatically adjusts its responsiveness based on market volatility. It moves slowly in ranging markets to filter out noise and reacts quickly in trending markets to capture moves, offering a more intelligent and dynamic analysis.

Additionally, a dynamic horizontal grid has been added. This grid automatically adjusts to the visible price range in the sub-window, providing an intuitive visual reference for price levels and pip measurements, crucial for scalping.





2. Operating Instructions

Apply to Chart: Apply the indicator to any standard chart. It will open in a separate sub-window. History ( getticks ): Sets the number of historical ticks to use for the initial chart generation. A larger number provides more historical context but may take longer to load. Tick and Seconds ( ticks_in_candle ): This is the core parameter. It defines how many ticks are required to form a single candlestick. Grid ( show_grid ): Toggles the visibility of the dynamic horizontal price grid. MA (AMA Settings): ky_ma_short/long_period : The main period used to calculate the Efficiency Ratio (ER), which measures the "trendiness" of the market.

ky_ma_short/long_fast_period : The equivalent EMA period used for the smoothing constant in a fast-trending market.

ky_ma_short/long_slow_period : The equivalent EMA period used for the smoothing constant in a slow, ranging market.




