Trade Assistant 69– Drag & Trade with Auto Entry

A lightweight risk-based trading panel for MT5. Place market or pending orders in one click, set SL/TP with draggable lines, and let the Entry line follow live ASK/BID automatically (optional). Clean UI, minimal chart clutter.

Key Features

One-Click Orders: Buy/Sell market, Buy/Sell Stop, Buy/Sell Limit.

Risk-Based Lot Size: Choose RISK_PERCENT (equity %) or RISK_USD (fixed amount).

Drag Lines: Move Entry / SL / TP directly on chart.

Auto Entry (ASK/BID): Long setup tracks ASK , Short setup tracks BID (toggle AUTO ON/OFF ).

Line Labels: Compact rectangles for Entry, SL, TP on the right side.

Safety Gap: Auto-separate SL/TP from Entry to avoid overlap.

Close Pending Button: Cancels all pending orders (this symbol & EA magic only).

Non-intrusive UI: Buttons/labels hidden from Object List; copyright label bottom-left.

How to Use

Attach EA to chart (enable Algo Trading). Click LONG SETUP or SHORT SETUP to create Entry/SL/TP lines. (Optional) Press AUTO ON to let Entry follow ASK/BID live. Fine-tune by dragging lines; lots are calculated from risk & SL distance. Place orders with one click (Market / Stop / Limit). Use CLOSE PENDING to remove all pending orders for this symbol.

Inputs (Essentials)

Risk mode: RISK_PERCENT or RISK_USD

Risk value: percent of equity or fixed money (USD)

Min gap points , default SL/TP (points)

Stop/Freeze buffer for pending orders

Line/Label style and panel position

Notes

MT5 Hedge accounts supported.

Works on any symbol/timeframe.

Obeys broker stops/freeze levels and tick size.

Pending distance checks included.

Disclaimer: This is a tool, not financial advice. Test on demo before live trading. Use at your own risk.