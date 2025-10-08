Trade Assistant 69

Trade Assistant 69– Drag & Trade with Auto Entry

A lightweight risk-based trading panel for MT5. Place market or pending orders in one click, set SL/TP with draggable lines, and let the Entry line follow live ASK/BID automatically (optional). Clean UI, minimal chart clutter.

Key Features

  • One-Click Orders: Buy/Sell market, Buy/Sell Stop, Buy/Sell Limit.

  • Risk-Based Lot Size: Choose RISK_PERCENT (equity %) or RISK_USD (fixed amount).

  • Drag Lines: Move Entry / SL / TP directly on chart.

  • Auto Entry (ASK/BID): Long setup tracks ASK, Short setup tracks BID (toggle AUTO ON/OFF).

  • Line Labels: Compact rectangles for Entry, SL, TP on the right side.

  • Safety Gap: Auto-separate SL/TP from Entry to avoid overlap.

  • Close Pending Button: Cancels all pending orders (this symbol & EA magic only).

  • Non-intrusive UI: Buttons/labels hidden from Object List; copyright label bottom-left.

How to Use

  1. Attach EA to chart (enable Algo Trading).

  2. Click LONG SETUP or SHORT SETUP to create Entry/SL/TP lines.

  3. (Optional) Press AUTO ON to let Entry follow ASK/BID live.

  4. Fine-tune by dragging lines; lots are calculated from risk & SL distance.

  5. Place orders with one click (Market / Stop / Limit).

  6. Use CLOSE PENDING to remove all pending orders for this symbol.

Inputs (Essentials)

  • Risk mode: RISK_PERCENT or RISK_USD

  • Risk value: percent of equity or fixed money (USD)

  • Min gap points, default SL/TP (points)

  • Stop/Freeze buffer for pending orders

  • Line/Label style and panel position

Notes

  • MT5 Hedge accounts supported.

  • Works on any symbol/timeframe.

  • Obeys broker stops/freeze levels and tick size.

  • Pending distance checks included.

Disclaimer: This is a tool, not financial advice. Test on demo before live trading. Use at your own risk.


