Golden Harvest Reborn

Golden Harvest EA: Your Automated Gold Trading Solution

Tired of manual trading and guesswork? The Golden Harvest EA is your powerful and intelligent automated trading assistant, now fully optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe.

This Expert Advisor combines the market-leading Parabolic SAR (PSAR) for dynamic entries with a robust EMA trend filter and an innovative ATR-based trailing stop system. It's built to help you trade Gold with confidence, aiming for consistent performance while protecting your capital with built-in risk management features.

Best of all, this EA is designed for simplicity: just attach it to your XAUUSD M5 chart and hit run! No need to change the parameters—it's ready to trade right out of the box.

Key Advantages and Powerful Features

Optimized Exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD M5)

The internal logic and default settings have been precisely tuned to capture the characteristic volatile movements of Gold on the popular 5-minute chart. This optimization allows the EA to leverage the high-momentum swings of the metal, providing you with a specialized tool for trading XAUUSD.

Smart, Probabilistic Entry System

The EA doesn't just trade on simple signals; it uses a probabilistic approach based on the PSAR system. This means it intelligently measures the strength and acceleration of a potential trend change before opening a trade. This smart filtering helps you enter the market only when the odds are in your favor, maximizing the potential for profitable trades in the fast-moving Gold market.

Dynamic Risk and Money Management

The Golden Harvest EA implements equity-based money management, scaling your trade size based on a percentage of your account risk and the calculated trade probability. This ensures you're always risking an appropriate amount for your capital and the strength of the signal. Plus, the essential Daily Cut Loss feature acts as a powerful safety net, automatically stopping trading for the day if a set loss limit is hit, locking in a manageable loss.

Advanced Trade Protection

Protect your profits and limit your exposure with two dynamic protection mechanisms:

ATR Trailing Stop with Activation: This intelligent system only activates once your trade has reached a pre-defined profit level (a multiple of ATR), essentially letting your trade run until it shows strong momentum. Once active, the stop loss is adjusted dynamically based on the Average True Range (ATR), a true measure of volatility, keeping the stop at a safe but responsive distance from the price action. Adaptive Take Profit (TP): Your target is set using a calculated Daily Range from recent bars. This ensures your profit target is realistic and relevant to Gold's current daily movement, helping you capture sensible gains.

Trend Confirmation and Volatility Filter

The system uses a multi-timeframe EMA to confirm the overarching market trend, ensuring your trade is aligned with the bigger picture. It also features a volatility filter based on ATR, preventing trades during excessively low-volatility conditions, which often lead to chop and false signals—especially useful for a volatile pair like Gold.

Your Pre-Configured Parameters (No Changes Needed!)

While the EA is ready to go, you still have full visibility into the powerful settings that are optimized for XAUUSD M5:

RiskPercentage (3%): The percentage of your account equity to risk per trade.

Lots (0.1): A fixed lot size (used if RiskPercentage is disabled).

StartHour / EndHour (0 - 23): Define the specific hours you want the EA to be active for trading (24 hours by default).

ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold (14 / 0.0015): Settings for the volatility filter, ensuring the market has enough movement for entry.

EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe (150 / D1): Parameters for the long-term trend filter.

DailyCutLossPercent (8.0%): The maximum daily loss percentage before trading stops.

ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier (14 / 9.0): Control the sensitivity and distance of the dynamic trailing stop.

ATR_Profit_Multiplier (4): The multiple of ATR profit required to activate the trailing stop.

DayRange (8): The number of past daily bars used to calculate the profit target (TP).

PSAR_Step / PSAR_Maximum (0.02 / 0.2): The acceleration factor settings for the core PSAR signal system.

MagicNumber (99999): A unique identifier to manage the EA's own trades.

Take the Next Step!

The Golden Harvest EA is engineered for traders who want to profit from Gold's volatility with intelligent entries, dynamic risk control, and robust trade management, all in an easy-to-use, "set-and-forget" package optimized for M5.

Stop spending endless hours staring at charts and second-guessing your trades.

Download the Golden Harvest EA today, attach it to your XAUUSD M5 chart, and let automated intelligence drive your Gold trading success!