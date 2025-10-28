ADX BB Martingale EA

YM Adx Bollinger Martingale EA YM Adx Bollinger Martingale EA is a fully automated Forex trading system that combines three powerful tools:

ADX (trend detection), Bollinger Bands (volatility control), and a smart Martingale recovery system to achieve consistent performance in different market conditions.





This Expert Advisor identifies strong directional trends using the Average Directional Index (ADX), then confirms entries and exits with Bollinger Band breakouts, managing positions with an intelligent Martingale system that controls drawdown through equity protection and dynamic lot sizing.





✅ Main Features:

• Trend following using ADX indicator

• Bollinger Bands for volatility-based entries

• Smart Martingale recovery system

• Equity protection and stop-loss management

• Works on all Forex pairs, metals, and indices

• Optimized for MetaTrader 5

• Fully automatic with customizable settings





💡 Recommended Settings:

• Timeframe: M15

• Account type: ECN

• Recommended pair: EURUSD

• Minimum balance: $100





🧠 Strategy Logic:

The EA detects a trend using ADX. When a Bollinger Band breakout occurs in the direction of the trend, it opens a position. If the market retraces, the Martingale logic activates in a controlled way to recover previous losses while limiting exposure with a built-in safety algorithm.





🏆 Why Choose YM Adx Bollinger Martingale EA?

• Combines three proven strategies in one system

• Adaptive logic that adjusts to changing volatility

• Optimized for stability and profitability

• Ideal for traders who want passive, reliable growth





📈 Backtest & Live Results:

Backtested from 2018–2025 on multiple pairs showing stable equity growth and low drawdown.





🔹 Keywords: ADX EA, Bollinger Bands EA, Martingale Forex Robot, YM EA, Automated Forex Trading, Trend Scalper EA, Bollinger Strategy, MT5 EA, MT4 Expert Advisor, YM Trading Bot.





✳️ Free version available for testing on demo accounts.

Download, backtest, and see the power of YM Adx Bollinger Martingale EA today!