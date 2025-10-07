Midnight MR

👑 Midnight Queen MT4 — The Silent Queen of the Asian Session

Midnight Queen MT4 is a professional night scalping EA designed to trade quietly and precisely during the Asian session.
It combines high accuracy, risk control, and consistent profit growth — the perfect balance worthy of the “Queen of the Night”.

💠 Key Features

  • Pair: EURGBP (optimized for M5 timeframe)

  • Trading hours: 21:00–07:00 (broker time)

  • Logic: Bollinger Bands + RSI mean-reversion entries

  • Built-in filters: News filter, spread & slippage protection

  • No martingale, no grid, no risky averaging

  • Automatic lot calculation and equity protection system

📊 Backtest Results (2015–2025)

  • Period: 10 years

  • Total Net Profit: $27,512

  • Profit Factor: 1.94

  • Win Rate: ≈85%

  • Total Trades: 3,560

  • Max Drawdown: 17.7%

⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Recommended brokers: Axiory, ICMarkets, Pepperstone (low-spread ECN)

  • VPS required for 24/5 operation

🚀 Versions

  • 🛡 Safe Mode: Stable performance with low drawdown

  • ⚔️ Aggressive Mode: 2–3× more trades with higher return potential

(Beginners are advised to start with Safe Mode.)

💬 Pricing Policy

Initial launch price: $199 USD
📈 Price will increase by +$50 every 10 copies sold.
Early buyers get the best value.

👑 Summary

Midnight Queen is designed to rule the calm night market — steadily building profit while others sleep.
With elegant precision and disciplined control, she delivers consistent growth through every quiet session.
Let the Queen of the Night guard your account.


Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt