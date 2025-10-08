HedgeGuard Ultra
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Bin Jumahat Johan
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🧠 Hedge Guard Ultra EA - Advanced Smart-Trend Hedging System
🧩 Overview
Hedge Guard Ultra EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade intelligently based on ATR-driven trend detection and dynamic hedge logic.
It focuses on capital protection, low drawdown, and consistent profitability using an adaptive volatility-based system that automatically switches between buy, sell, or hedge modes depending on market direction.
This EA is perfect for traders seeking hands-free risk-controlled trading, combining smart equity protection, order filtering, and real-time trade management.
⚙️ Key Features
✅ ATR-Based Trend Detection
Automatically identifies bullish or bearish conditions using Adaptive True Range (ATR) logic to confirm trend changes.
✅ Smart Hedging Logic
Opens buy and sell positions strategically to reduce exposure during ranging markets while maximizing gains during trends.
✅ Equity Protection System
Stops or reverses trading when equity drops below a user-defined percentage (e.g. 50%), helping preserve account safety.
✅ Trade Limiter
Restricts the number of new trades per minute to avoid over-trading and broker rejections (anti-scalping protection).
✅ Magic Number Filter
Allows running multiple EAs on the same account safely—each EA will manage only its own positions.
✅ Position & Lot Control
Set independent limits for maximum open buy/sell positions and total lot exposure (e.g. 0.10 lots max per direction).
✅ Trailing Stop Management
Automatically adjusts stop-loss dynamically based on profit level and asset type (e.g. XAUUSD, NAS100, BTCUSD).
✅ Auto Symbol Compatibility Check
Ensures the traded symbol is supported by the broker before executing trades.
🔍 Built-In Safety Rules
-
Checks for sufficient free margin before trading.
-
Verifies minimum/maximum lot sizes and volume step compliance.
-
Skips trading if terminal trading is disabled or symbol unavailable.
-
Uses per-minute order throttling to stay within broker limits.
🧮 Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|inputAtrTimeframe
|Timeframe for ATR calculation
|inputAtrPeriod
|ATR smoothing period
|inputAtrMultiplier
|Volatility multiplier
|inputLotSize
|Default trade lot
|inputMinEquityPercent
|Minimum equity threshold (e.g. 0.50 = 50%)
|inputMaxAllowedYear
|Prevents running EA after specified year
|inputMaxOpenBuyPositions / inputMaxOpenSellPositions
|Max open positions by type
|inputMaxBuyLots / inputMaxSellLots
|Max cumulative lot exposure
|MaxOrdersPerMinute
|Trade frequency limiter
|useMagicNumberFilter
|Enable/disable Magic Number filtering
|tradeMode
|Choose between HEDGE / BUY / SELL / NONE
|closeAllMode
|Choose auto close behavior (ALL / ALERT / NONE)
📊 Recommended Settings
-
Pair: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, BTCUSD
-
Timeframe: M1–M15
-
Minimum Deposit: 100 USD (Micro account recommended)
-
Leverage: 1:500 or higher
-
Account Type: Hedging-enabled account
💡 How It Works
-
The EA reads recent volatility and determines the current trend direction.
-
When the trend reverses, it opens new trades in the opposite direction (buy/sell/hedge).
-
It manages all trades dynamically—closing or trailing them when profit targets or safety limits are met.
-
It adapts to account equity and adjusts trading thresholds automatically for capital protection.
🛡️ Safety First Design
Hedge Guard Ultra EA is not a grid, martingale, or averaging system.
Each trade is executed independently and protected by built-in filters that prioritize capital preservation over over-leveraging.
📈 Advantages
-
Works on volatile pairs and commodities
-
Low CPU usage and minimal indicator load
-
Fully automated – no manual intervention required
-
No repainting or lagging signals
-
Optimized for long-term stability
⚠️ Disclaimer
Trading Forex and CFDs involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Use this EA on a demo account first to verify compatibility with your broker’s execution conditions.