HedgeGuard Ultra MT5

HedgeGuard Ultra – Trend-based Hedging Expert Advisor

HedgeGuard Ultra is an Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader that detects trend reversals using an ATR-based channel method and opens directional or hedging trades accordingly. It features dynamic lot sizing, trailing stops, equity-based filtering, and risk safety mechanisms.

Equity protection: stops new trades when equity drops below a threshold

Optional hedging mode (can open both long and short)

On each new bar, the EA computes ATR and constructs upper, lower, and mid bands.

When price crosses above the upper band → trend up; when below lower band → trend down.

If a trend reversal is detected (down → up or up → down), and no open positions of that side are in neutral profit, it places a buy or sell order (depending on mode).

If equity falls below a percentage of balance, the EA tightens range thresholds to reduce new trades.

Positions in profit beyond a set amount are trailed with dynamic stop-loss.