HedgeGuard Ultra MT5

HedgeGuard Ultra – Trend-based Hedging Expert Advisor

Overview

HedgeGuard Ultra is an Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader that detects trend reversals using an ATR-based channel method and opens directional or hedging trades accordingly. It features dynamic lot sizing, trailing stops, equity-based filtering, and risk safety mechanisms.

Key Features

  • Trend detection using ATR bands (configurable period and multiplier)

  • Optional hedging mode (can open both long and short)

  • Equity protection: stops new trades when equity drops below a threshold

  • Trailing stop logic tuned per symbol

  • Automatic margin and volume checks to avoid order failures

  • Close-all feature when profitable threshold reached

  • Clean lot normalization based on broker’s min/step constraints

How It Works

  1. On each new bar, the EA computes ATR and constructs upper, lower, and mid bands.

  2. When price crosses above the upper band → trend up; when below lower band → trend down.

  3. If a trend reversal is detected (down → up or up → down), and no open positions of that side are in neutral profit, it places a buy or sell order (depending on mode).

  4. If equity falls below a percentage of balance, the EA tightens range thresholds to reduce new trades.

  5. Positions in profit beyond a set amount are trailed with dynamic stop-loss.

  6. If total profit exceeds a preset limit, it attempts to close all positions.

Inputs / Parameters

  • inputAtrTimeframe: timeframe for ATR calculation

  • inputAtrPeriod: ATR period

  • inputAtrMultiplier: channel width multiplier

  • inputLotSize: base lot size

  • inputMinEquityPercent: minimal equity ratio to allow normal trading

  • inputMaxAllowedYear: disables trading after this year

  • Other internal controls (range thresholds, stop-loss filters, magic number, hedge mode)

Usage Guidelines & Recommendations

  • Use on symbols with good liquidity (e.g. major forex, indices)

  • Test on multiple timeframes to find stability

  • Adjust inputAtrMultiplier and inputAtrPeriod per symbol for optimal sensitivity

  • Use conservative lot sizing initially

  • Monitor how trailing stops behave especially on instruments with large spreads

Limitations & Disclaimers

  • Past performance in backtests is not a guarantee of future results

  • EA does not include fixed take-profit; it relies on trailing logic

  • Cannot promise profitable returns — use at your own risk

  • Requires hedging-enabled account if using hedging mode

  • No external links or messenger contacts for support (support via mql5 Comments)



Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Advanced Trend and Momentum Indicator MT5
Bin Jumahat Johan
Göstergeler
4-Color MACD with Alerts — Advanced Trend & Momentum Indicator The   4-Color MACD with Alerts   is an enhanced version of the classic MACD indicator, designed to give you   clear, color-coded visual signals   and   flexible alert options   for smarter trading decisions. This custom MACD is perfect for traders who want to   quickly interpret market momentum , identify trend changes, and receive   real-time notifications . Key Features   Four Color Histogram Orange : MACD > 0, Signal < MAC
FREE
Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator MT5
Bin Jumahat Johan
Göstergeler
DMATI – Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator DMATI is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed to help traders identify trend directions and spot key crossovers between two popular moving averages: EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average) . It’s perfect for traders who want visual clarity , custom alerts , and reliable trend signals across any symbol or timeframe. Features EMA & SMMA Trend Display Automatically plots two moving averages with color-coded tr
FREE
Advanced Trend and Momentum Indicator
Bin Jumahat Johan
Göstergeler
4-Color MACD with Alerts — Advanced Trend & Momentum Indicator The 4-Color MACD with Alerts is an enhanced version of the classic MACD indicator, designed to give you clear, color-coded visual signals and flexible alert options for smarter trading decisions. This custom MACD is perfect for traders who want to quickly interpret market momentum , identify trend changes, and receive real-time notifications . Key Features Four Color Histogram Orange : MACD > 0, Signal < MACD (uptrend weakeni
FREE
Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator
Bin Jumahat Johan
Göstergeler
DMATI – Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator DMATI   is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed to help traders   identify trend directions   and   spot key crossovers   between two popular moving averages:   EMA (Exponential Moving Average)   and   SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average) . It’s perfect for traders who want   visual clarity ,   custom alerts , and   reliable trend signals   across any symbol or timeframe. Features   EMA & SMMA Trend Display Automatically plots two moving av
FREE
Hedge Guard
Bin Jumahat Johan
Uzman Danışmanlar
HedgeGuard EA – Smart, Automated Trading HedgeGuard EA intelligently manages BUY and SELL trades using EMAs trends, MACD signals, and candle detection. It dynamically adjusts lot sizes, enforces risk limits, and automatically closes profitable trades for optimal performance. Perfect for traders seeking a hands-off, fully automated trading solution. Overview: HedgeGuard EA is a versatile and fully automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader that manages both BUY and SELL trades efficiently
Hedge Guard MT5
Bin Jumahat Johan
Uzman Danışmanlar
HedgeGuard EA – Smart, Automated Trading HedgeGuard EA intelligently manages BUY and SELL trades using EMAs trends, MACD signals, and candle detection. It dynamically adjusts lot sizes, enforces risk limits, and automatically closes profitable trades for optimal performance. Perfect for traders seeking a hands-off, fully automated trading solution. Overview: HedgeGuard EA is a versatile and fully automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader that manages both BUY and SELL trades efficiently.
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt