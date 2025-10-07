Lunox Breakout

Lunox Breakout — Precision. Discipline. Control.

Lunox Breakout is a professional trading system engineered for traders who value structure, daily consistency, and capital protection.
It automatically identifies high-probability market conditions based on time and volatility behavior, then executes trades with institutional-grade precision and strict risk management.

Built with advanced execution logic and a refined trailing mechanism, Lunox Breakout ensures each position evolves intelligently — securing profits while maintaining exposure discipline.
Every trading day begins with a fresh analysis, keeping the system adaptive and aligned with the current market session.


Key Highlights

  • Daily precision engine — designed to identify a unique trading opportunity once per session.

  • Adaptive execution — reacts only to clean market movement with built-in filtering against false triggers.

  • Smart trailing control — dynamic stop management activates only after trades reach profitability, with step-based adjustment for smooth protection.

  • Capital-aware management — includes absolute account-level stop and profit protections in your deposit currency.

  • Automatic daily reset — ensures each trading day starts fresh with independent decision logic.

  • Robust safety core — includes built-in trade filters, risk locks, and pause modes when your configured thresholds are reached.

  • Complete transparency — clean on-chart visuals, detailed logs, and optional push notifications.

Why Choose Lunox Breakout

  • Professional risk discipline — daily trade cycle with full account control.

  • Simple configuration, advanced internal logic.

  • Works seamlessly across instruments and brokers.

Recommended Use

  • Timeframe: M5 (default)

  • Account Type: any (ECN recommended)

  • Tested on major FX pairs, indices, and gold.

  • Default settings are conservative; optimization may enhance performance.

⚠️ As with all trading systems, forward-testing and proper risk sizing are strongly advised before live deployment.

