Lunox Breakout
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Akpofure Bright Gageche-gold
- Sürüm: 1.1
Lunox Breakout — Precision. Discipline. Control.
Lunox Breakout is a professional trading system engineered for traders who value structure, daily consistency, and capital protection.
It automatically identifies high-probability market conditions based on time and volatility behavior, then executes trades with institutional-grade precision and strict risk management.
Built with advanced execution logic and a refined trailing mechanism, Lunox Breakout ensures each position evolves intelligently — securing profits while maintaining exposure discipline.
Every trading day begins with a fresh analysis, keeping the system adaptive and aligned with the current market session.
Get the Set File here https://drive.google.com/file/d/1a1YEJliX7axnUdi3rJYFq0v6YtHE-vj6/view?usp=sharing
Key Highlights
Daily precision engine — designed to identify a unique trading opportunity once per session.
Adaptive execution — reacts only to clean market movement with built-in filtering against false triggers.
Smart trailing control — dynamic stop management activates only after trades reach profitability, with step-based adjustment for smooth protection.
Capital-aware management — includes absolute account-level stop and profit protections in your deposit currency.
Automatic daily reset — ensures each trading day starts fresh with independent decision logic.
Robust safety core — includes built-in trade filters, risk locks, and pause modes when your configured thresholds are reached.
Complete transparency — clean on-chart visuals, detailed logs, and optional push notifications.
Why Choose Lunox Breakout
Professional risk discipline — daily trade cycle with full account control.
Simple configuration, advanced internal logic.
Works seamlessly across instruments and brokers.
Recommended Use
Timeframe: M5 (default)
Account Type: any (ECN recommended)
Tested on major FX pairs, indices, and gold.
Default settings are conservative; optimization may enhance performance.
⚠️ As with all trading systems, forward-testing and proper risk sizing are strongly advised before live deployment.
Making this EA free for the first 20 people then after price goes to $200 and increases every 20 buyers hope you enjoy and drop your reviews