WaveRaider Pro

WaveRaider Pro - Professional Reversal Indicator for MT5

WHAT IT DOES: Identifies high-probability reversal points with visual arrows on your chart. Cyan arrows = BUY signals. Magenta arrows = SELL signals.

WHY IT'S DIFFERENT: ✓ Non-Repainting - Signals finalize on bar close, never disappear ✓ Multi-Layer Analysis - Sophisticated filtering without complexity ✓ Lightning Fast - Optimized performance, multiple charts no problem ✓ Universal - Works on forex, stocks, indices, commodities, crypto ✓ Flexible - All timeframes from M1 to MN1

PERFECT FOR:

  • Swing traders catching multi-day moves
  • Scalpers timing quick reversals
  • EA developers building automated systems
  • Part-time traders using alerts

YOU GET:

  • Full indicator (no restrictions, 5 computer license)
  • Detailed user manual (40+ pages)
  • Setup & optimization guides
  • Email support within 48 hours
  • Free minor updates

REQUIREMENTS: MetaTrader 5 platform, basic trading knowledge, proper risk management

Trade smarter. Catch reversals with precision. Get WaveRaider Pro today.


