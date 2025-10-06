WaveRaider Pro
- Göstergeler
- Michael Yu
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
WaveRaider Pro - Professional Reversal Indicator for MT5
WHAT IT DOES: Identifies high-probability reversal points with visual arrows on your chart. Cyan arrows = BUY signals. Magenta arrows = SELL signals.
WHY IT'S DIFFERENT: ✓ Non-Repainting - Signals finalize on bar close, never disappear ✓ Multi-Layer Analysis - Sophisticated filtering without complexity ✓ Lightning Fast - Optimized performance, multiple charts no problem ✓ Universal - Works on forex, stocks, indices, commodities, crypto ✓ Flexible - All timeframes from M1 to MN1
PERFECT FOR:
- Swing traders catching multi-day moves
- Scalpers timing quick reversals
- EA developers building automated systems
- Part-time traders using alerts
YOU GET:
- Full indicator (no restrictions, 5 computer license)
- Detailed user manual (40+ pages)
- Setup & optimization guides
- Email support within 48 hours
- Free minor updates
REQUIREMENTS: MetaTrader 5 platform, basic trading knowledge, proper risk management
Trade smarter. Catch reversals with precision. Get WaveRaider Pro today.