Gold Trader X

The current price is valid only for 24 hours, then it will increase, after the purchase you will receive my other EAs from my store for free
GOLD TRADER X – PRECISION TECHNOLOGY FOR GOLD MARKETS - XAUUSD (Gold)

Gold Trader X is a sophisticated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD trading.

The system architecture is built on extensive analysis of gold's behavior patterns across different market sessions and time windows.

Each component has been calibrated to align with the distinctive volatility profile of precious metals trading.

At its core, Gold Trader X utilizes exclusive proprietary indicators that drive the position entry logic and risk management framework.

The price of this EA will be progressively increased as we approach the final retail value.

ESSENTIAL TRADING PARAMETERS – TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Time Frame: H1

Minimum Deposit: 300 USD (500+ recommended for optimal performance)

Minimum Leverage: 1:30 or higher

Risk Control: fully adjustable through integrated panel

Strategy Architecture: intraday multi-layer system with protective mechanisms

Setup Complexity: plug-and-play – zero configuration required

NO GRID – NO MARTINGALE – PURE POSITION MANAGEMENT

The EA strictly avoids any position multiplication techniques: no grid trading, no martingale sequences, no averaging down.

Every position operates independently, safeguarded and exits are governed by intelligent algorithmic logic.

The system prioritizes capital preservation while maintaining consistent market engagement.

COMPLETE AUTOMATION – ZERO MANUAL CONFIGURATION

Gold Trader X is built on a set-and-forget principle requiring no technical parameter adjustments.

The EA autonomously calculates TP, SL, and trailing parameters based on real-time volatility analysis.

The only user decision is risk level selection—ranging from ultra-conservative to aggressive—accessible via the streamlined control interface.

CONCLUSION – ROBUST FRAMEWORK, ADAPTIVE EXECUTION

Gold Trader X represents a professional-grade solution for systematic gold market trading.

Three parallel strategies, complete automation, elimination of high-risk tactics, and user-friendly operation make it suitable for traders seeking consistency and precision.

To evaluate its full capability, conduct comprehensive backtests across multiple risk profiles and observe performance across varying market conditions.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Sigma PROP
Piotr Stepien
Uzman Danışmanlar
This price is valid for 24 hours only Sigma PROP – Advanced Multi-Pair Prop Trading EA After years of in-depth research, development, and rigorous testing, Sigma PROP was created – an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) written in MQL5 and specifically designed for both prop firm challenges and professional trading accounts. Unlike conventional EAs that require manual setup on each symbol, Sigma PROP only needs to be attached to EUR/USD . From there, it automatically manages trading across AUD/CAD, AU
AlphaBot
Piotr Stepien
4.43 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alpha BOT  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT5 platform and multi currency pair. The principle of operation is based on support and resistance, uses pullback of currency pairs and deep machine learning, the EA independently adjusts to market volatility. Tested in sample and in out of sample with positive results since 2010y. Currency pair: AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD. Requirements: Leverage 1:30 or higher  Minimum deposit 500 USD, recomended 1000 USD ( or t
Majors FX
Piotr Stepien
Uzman Danışmanlar
This price is valid for 24 hours only Majors FX – Explosion of Possibilities in the Forex Market After years of intensive research, programming, and testing using the latest technologies, Majors FX was created – an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5. This is a unique trading algorithm that detects price deviations between the currency pairs EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, and GBP/USD . The EA simultaneously analyzes correlations between these instruments to identify the most favorable trading opp
Volume Profile MT4
Piotr Stepien
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This is a volume profile that shows the volume with a fixed constant time frame that you set. The indicator also shows the maximum volume value (VPOC - VOLUME POINT OF CONTROL) and the average value, colors and settings you can adjust as you like, there are many possibilities. If you need an indicator that shows the variable   volume range frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Profile  is an advanced charting study that displays trading activity over a specified time period at specified price leve
Volume Profile Range MT4
Piotr Stepien
4.2 (5)
Göstergeler
This is a volume profile where you can customize the time period you want. You can do this with a line or choose automatic functions such as showing the volume from the last time period. The indicator also shows the maximum volume value (VPOC - VOLUME POINT OF CONTROL) and the average value, colors and settings you can adjust as you like, there are many possibilities. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume time frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Profile  is an advanced charting
Market Profile MT4
Piotr Stepien
Göstergeler
Concept of  Market Profile  was created at Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) by trader   Peter Steidlmayer  and first published during the 1980s as CBOT product. Market profile by itself is not a stand-alone strategy, but a different way how you can view the market and make better trading decisions. They have seen a market as an auction process which is affected by supply and demand the same way as every other auction, for example, development of prices of food, gas etc. The price goes up as long th
Volume Zone Range MT4
Piotr Stepien
Göstergeler
This indicator shows the high volume zone. From the last minutes that you set yourself, the image of the volume zone is generated on an ongoing basis. The indicator also shows the V-Poc, Average Volumen and V-WAP lines. if you are using high intervals you must enter a large number of minutes. the zone builds itself up as the chart moves. if you want to build a zone from:  last day - 1440 minutes,    last week - 10080 minutes, ... etc. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume zone
High Volume Zone MT4
Piotr Stepien
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This is an indicator that shows high volume zones and very important points such as V-POC, Average Volume and V-WAP, its use is very similar to the volume Profile but has much more use, You can adjust the time interval in which the zone is to be built, I recommend high compartments type D1, W, M. But if you are using very low time intervals you can also use lower TF zones. If you need an indicator that shows the variable   volume zone range frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Zone  is an advan
Channel Signal
Piotr Stepien
Göstergeler
Kanal Forex göstergesi, belirli bir dönem için aşırı fiyat değerleri göz önünde bulundurularak tasarlanmıştır. Gösterge, Bollinger Bantlarına benzeyen üç belirgin renkli çizgiden oluşur. Temel Ticaret Sinyalleri Alış Sinyali: Fiyat, göstergenin orta orta çizgisinin üzerinde açılıp kapandığında ve üst kanal sınırı boyunca işlem gördüğünde uzun gidin. Satış Sinyali: Fiyat, göstergenin orta orta mavi çizgisinin altında açılıp kapandığında ve alt kanal sınırı boyunca işlem gördüğünde kısa gidin
Quant PRO
Piotr Stepien
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quant PRO  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT5 platform and multi currency pair. Uses genetic optimizations and all its settings are adjusted on an ongoing basis to this it does not require optimization, During its operation all parameters are adjusted to current trends and market volatility. EA automatically selects the currency pairs it works on, You only need to run them on AUDCAD symbol and you don't have to adjust anything. Tested in sample and in o
Manager PRO
Piotr Stepien
Uzman Danışmanlar
Manager PRO is an advanced tool for automated position management in the Forex market, designed to optimize profits and minimize losses. The EA automatically closes positions when a specified profit or loss threshold is reached, enabling precise risk management across multiple symbols simultaneously. This tool is ideal for prop firms, where controlling daily loss limits is crucial. Key Features: Profit and Loss Management: Automatically closes positions when profit or loss reaches the specified
Order Panel MT5
Piotr Stepien
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Automatic Order Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced tool designed for professional traders, offering convenient and efficient management of all types of orders on the MT5 platform. The panel is inspired by professional order management systems used in institutional trading terminals, offering a seamless and fast trading experience. Key Features: Supports all types of orders: The panel handles market orders (buy/sell), as well as all types of pending orders such as: Buy Limit Se
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt