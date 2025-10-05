Siab My Unit

SIAB-MY unit

Custom Currency P/L Monitor

Stop calculating manually! My Unit is the essential, lightweight indicator that solves a major problem for international traders: viewing their trading performance in their local, real-world currency.


🎉 Get MY UNIT for DISCOUNT ONLY Liftme : 5$ ! 🎉

👇👇👇


🔹  🔗   DOWNLOAD 🔹

🎁 No cost
🚀 No hassle
💥 Just download & go!

ℹ️ To learn more, please contact our support team or send us a direct message (DM) 📩 via the Telegram link below.


      🔗  CHANNEL TELEGRAM

      🔗   LINK SUPPORT 1

      🔗  LINK SUPPORT 2


Copyright 2026, SIABFX



My Unit: Custom Currency P/L Monitor

The Psychology of True Value

As a trader, your brain struggles to process the true impact of abstract USD/EUR P/L. The My Unit indicator bridges this gap by instantly showing your performance in the currency that matters most—your local unit. This clarity reduces emotional noise and improves risk management by linking screen fluctuations directly to your real-life purchasing power.

Description

Stop calculating manually! My Unit is the essential, lightweight indicator that solves a major problem for international traders: viewing their trading performance in their local, real-world currency.

It instantly displays your entire total floating P/L on the chart, converted from your account currency (USD/EUR) into your preferred unit (Toman, Lira, Baht, etc.), using a custom, user-defined exchange rate.

Key Features

  • Real Value Display: See P/L instantly converted to Your Unit (e.g., Toman).

  • Custom Rate Input: Easily set and update your own exchange rate (e.g., USD to Toman).

  • Visual Feedback: Clear text with Green (Profit) or Red (Loss) color coding.

  • Fully Customizable: Choose your currency symbol, decimal places, font size, and chart corner.


Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester
You can download the Full version click  : DOWNLOAD
or cotact us : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/siamakaghelshab

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
KF Cross 3MA MT4
Sevgi Hilal Kilic
Göstergeler
SIAB-CROSS 3MA This indicator show the collision points of moving averages in a separate window. so we will have a solitude chart.   Get SIAB-CROSS 3MA for FREE!       DOWNLOAD   No cost No hassle Just download & go! ℹ️   To learn more, please contact our support team or send us a direct message (DM)     via the Telegram link below.           CHANNEL TELEGRAM               LINK SUPPORT 1           LINK SUPPORT 2 Copyright 2025, SIABFX Features indica
KF Bollinger Bands MT4
Sevgi Hilal Kilic
Göstergeler
SIAB-BB Professional Bollinger Bands with Alert.   Get BB for FREE!       DOWNLOAD  No cost No hassle Just download & go! ℹ️   To learn more, please contact our support team or send us a direct message (DM)     via the Telegram link below.           CHANNEL TELEGRAM               LINK SUPPORT 1           LINK SUPPORT 2 Copyright 2025, SIABFX Bollinger bands available in the market are mostly drawn based on simple moving average . SIAB-BB is the first
KF Trade Panel MT4
Sevgi Hilal Kilic
Yardımcı programlar
SIAB   Smart   Manager   V3.20 "Contact support for assistance and Download ALL PRODUCTS FREE TRAIL VERSION"   Attention : the application does not work in the strategy tester Download    Demo  Do you want to succeed in Forex ? A unique product for dear forexes like him in the world only it Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester.   A versatile expert with the following applications:   1: Calculate the volume of the position   2.  Risk Management   3.  Money Manage
KF Trix MT4
Sevgi Hilal Kilic
Göstergeler
SIAB-TRIX The triple exponential average (TRIX) indicator is an oscillator used to identify oversold and overbought markets and is also a momentum indicator. The triple smoothing of moving averages is designed to filter out price movements that are considered insignificant or unimportant. About Get TRIX for FREE!       DOWNLOAD   No cost No hassle Just download & go! ℹ️   To learn more, please contact our support team or send us a direct message (DM)     via the
KF Cross 3MA
Sevgi Hilal Kilic
Göstergeler
SIAB-CROSS 3MA   Get CROSS 3MA for FREE!         DOWNLOAD   No cost No hassle Just download & go! ℹ️   To learn more, please contact our support team or send us a direct message (DM)     via the Telegram link below.           CHANNEL TELEGRAM               LINK SUPPORT 1           LINK SUPPORT 2 Copyright 2025, SIABFX This indicator show the collision points of moving averages in a separate window. so we will have a solitude chart. Features indicator:
SIAB Engulfing MT5
Sevgi Hilal Kilic
Göstergeler
SIAB-Engulfing V1.00   Get   Engulfing   for FREE!         DOWNLOAD   No cost No hassle Just download & go! ℹ️   To learn more, please contact our support team or send us a direct message (DM)     via the Telegram link below.           CHANNEL TELEGRAM               LINK SUPPORT 1           LINK SUPPORT 2 Copyright 2026, SIABFX The Engulfing Indicator is a candlestick pattern signaling potential price reversals. A bullish engulfing occurs when a large
FREE
SIAB Smart Manager
Sevgi Hilal Kilic
Yardımcı programlar
SIAB   Smart   Manager   V3.20 "Contact support for assistance and Download ALL PRODUCTS FREE TRAIL VERSION"   Attention : the application does not work in the strategy tester Download    Demo  Do you want to succeed in Forex ? A unique product for dear forexes like him in the world only it Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester.   A versatile expert with the following applications:   1: Calculate the volume of the position   2.  Risk Management   3.  Money Manage
Siab Bollinger Bands MT5
Sevgi Hilal Kilic
Göstergeler
SIAB-BB Professional Bollinger Bands with Alert.   Get SIAB-BB for FREE!         DOWNLOAD   No cost No hassle Just download & go! ℹ️   To learn more, please contact our support team or send us a direct message (DM)     via the Telegram link below.           CHANNEL TELEGRAM               LINK SUPPORT 1           LINK SUPPORT 2 Copyright 2025, SIABFX Bollinger bands available in the market are mostly drawn based on simple moving average . SIAB-BB is th
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt