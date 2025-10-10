AxisRift EA

A session-aware breakout EA that stages smart pending orders at fresh swing levels, manages risk like a pro, and tidies up your book at the end of the day. No fluff—just structure. 🚀

✨ Why Traders Love AxisRift

  • Set-and-Structure: Define your trading window, AxisRift does the rest 

  • Serious Risk Control: Fixed lots, $ risk, or % of balance—your choice 

  • No FOMO: Only places entries when market & broker rules actually fit 

  • Broker-Aware: Respects min distance, freeze level, volume steps, order caps 

  • Daily Clean-Up: Auto-deletes pendings and (optionally) closes positions at your time

  • Works great on majors, gold, and indices. You bring the symbol & session—AxisRift brings the discipline.

    🧭 How It Works

    AxisRift scans recent price structure to locate fresh breakout axes. Within your Start–End window it stages Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders only when the market is far enough from the order price and broker rules allow. Each order comes with SL/TP, and an optional trailing stop that kicks in after price moves your way. At Close Time, the EA tidies up: pending orders are removed and managed positions can be closed. That’s it—clean and focused. 


    🧩 Key Features

    • Breakout Engine based on recent swings (no repaint gimmicks)

    • 3 Risk Modes: Fixed lots / Risk in $ / Risk in % of balance

    • Margin & Volume Smart: Aligns lots to symbol step; checks free margin

    • Freeze/Stops-Aware: Won’t place orders if distances are too tight

    • Order-Cap Backoff: If server says “limit”, AxisRift backs off automatically

    • Trailing Stop (optional): Starts only after a defined favorable move

    • Daily Reset: Clear, reset, and come back fresh tomorrow


    🛠️ Inputs

    Timing

    • Start / End — when to place fresh pending orders

    • Daily Close — when to delete pendings and (optionally) close positions

    Signal Structure

    • Pivot Lookback Left/Right — how strict the swing selection is (higher = fewer, cleaner levels)

    Risk

    • Risk Mode — fixed , basedOnMoney , or basedOnPercent

    • Risk Value — lots / $ / % according to the chosen mode

    • Trades per Side — max number of staged Buy Stops and Sell Stops

    Exits

    • SL (pips) / TP (pips) — protective distances

    • Trailing Start (pips) — how far price must move before trailing begins

    • Trailing Step (pips) — how much the SL ratchets once active

    Other

    • Magic Number — ID for management isolation

    • Slippage — max allowed on operations (best-effort)


    🚀 Quick Start

    1. Attach to EURUSD M15 (or XAUUSD M5/M15).

    2. Set Risk Mode = basedOnPercent, Value = 0.50 (→ 0.5% per trade).

    3. Start 08:00 → End 18:00 (broker server time).

    4. Daily Close 18:00 for clean end-of-day.

    5. Enable Algo Trading. Done. ✅

    Tip: Keep risk modest while you learn your broker’s distances and liquidity. Then tune session times per symbol.


    📈 Best Practices

    • Use liquid sessions (London/NY overlap for majors; extended hours for gold).

    • Respect symbol Stops level: increase SL/TP if orders are rejected.

    • Validate with real-tick backtests where available; avoid over-optimization.

    • Use unique Magic Numbers per symbol/chart.

    • Consider avoiding major news—set Daily Close before events if you prefer.


    ❓ FAQ

    “It doesn’t trade.”
    Check you’re inside Start–End, that Daily Close hasn’t already cleared, and that SL/TP are not violating the symbol’s Stops level / Freeze level. Also verify risk/lot size isn’t below minimum volume step and that you have free margin.

    “Invalid volume / Volume limit reached.”
    Lower the risk or lot; make sure it aligns to the volume step. Some brokers cap the number of pending orders—AxisRift backs off automatically if the server enforces a limit.

    “Trailing doesn’t move.”
    Both Trailing Start and Trailing Step must be > 0. Trailing only begins after price moves in your favor by the Start distance.

    “Netting vs Hedging?”
    Both are fine. Netting is naturally simpler; just keep Magic Numbers unique.


    🧪 Compatibility

    • Platform: MetaTrader 5

    • Symbols: FX majors/minors, gold, index CFDs

    • Accounts: Hedging & Netting

    • Broker Rules: Pending stops required; reasonable Stops/Freeze levels recommended


    ⚠️ Risk Warning

    Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past results do not guarantee future performance. You control your inputs and risk. This is not financial advice.


