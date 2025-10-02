TR basket Plus





TR-BASKET+ EA is not just another grid robot.

It is a disciplined trading system for MetaTrader 4, built to operate with wisdom, proportional scaling, and daily percentage-based targets.





Unlike risky grid systems that keep adding trades blindly, TR-BASKET+ is designed with protection, risk balance, and proportional growth in mind.

It delivers the best and most stable performance on larger accounts (50,000 USD and above), where scaling truly shines and risk can be distributed more effectively.

🔑 Why TR-BASKET+ is Different

Auto Lot Sizing : Every trade size is calculated relative to your balance/equity. Example: 0.05 lots per $10,000.

Proportional Basket TP : Basket profit targets increase naturally with account growth. (e.g. +$10 per 10k equity).

Daily % Targets : Daily TP default: +0.5% of equity . Daily SL optional (can be enabled/disabled). You can stop after hitting your daily profit and protect your account.

Smart Entry Filters : Candle confirmation or EMA(50/200) trend filter to avoid random entries.

Built-in Safety : Max lot per order. Max total lots per side. Spread filter, session filter, cooldown. Auto Margin Guard (no margin errors 134).

Works with Discipline: Daily exits are checked before any new trade.

📊 Who Should Use TR-BASKET+?

Traders with large accounts (50k+) who want proportional, controlled, and consistent growth.

Investors who understand that trading is not about overnight millions but steady compounding returns .

Users who want an EA that respects daily limits, protects equity, and trades with logic.

📈 Long-Term Investment Focus





TR-BASKET+ EA is not a short-term gambling tool — it is an investment strategy.

It is designed for long-term growth, where steady, disciplined compounding can turn small daily profits into significant results over time.

Ideal for traders and fund managers who think in months and years, not just days .

Best performance with larger accounts (50,000 USD and above) .

Focuses on small daily % profits (0.5–1%) that accumulate into powerful long-term returns.

Provides protection against over-trading and respects daily equity limits.

⚠️ Warnings & Reality Check

This EA is not a “get rich quick” tool . It works with discipline and steady growth.

Grid strategies always involve risk — that’s why TR-BASKET+ includes multiple safety layers.

The market can be unpredictable. Use the EA with patience and proper risk allocation .

Avoid greed: do not raise your daily % targets too high. Even 0.5–1% daily can compound into excellent long-term results.

🎯 Recommended Settings

Account size: 50,000 USD or higher for optimal performance.

Default daily target: 0.5% of equity .

Use Auto Lot Sizing (ON) with base 10,000 = 0.05 lot.

Test on demo before live.

Keep “Lock After Daily Hit” ON to protect daily gains.

✅ Final Words





TR-BASKET+ EA trades with wisdom, proportion, and discipline.

It is built for traders who want stable long-term growth rather than gambling.

If you are serious about trading, have sufficient capital, and want an EA that respects limits while adapting to your balance, then TR-BASKET+ is designed for you.

📌 Disclaimer: Trading is risky. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use demo testing first. Manage your expectations, avoid greed, and let compounding do the work.