Time Frame Display

TimeFrame Display — a clean, multi-timeframe heads-up display. Please enjoy this indicator, on the house (free).

This shows bar/candle direction for all timeframes. The text will appear green when the current price is higher than the open and red when lower. Other optional features include a countdown clock to take hold of every moment and trend direction arrows. Trend arrows are ran by an algorithm that reads raw price data only. A gray dash will appear when neither bullish or bearish—giving you quality signals without the noise.

Improve your market alignment

Instantly reads multi-timeframe market direction

Tight as a drum market timing through simple visual observation

Add a layer of complexity and nuance by showing the Trend Arrows

Easily adjustable sizing, spacing, and colors.

Lightweight and clean coding that updates every second

Perfect for: quick bias checks, MTF alignment, and timing entries without clutter.