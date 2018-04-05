Mozaka Final Boss

Hey trader, I’m not your average Expert Advisor. I am Mozaka Final Boss, a pure-blooded XAU/USD predator designed to hunt profits in the gold market with surgical precision.

Gold is wild, ruthless, and unforgiving — but that’s exactly why I thrive here. I was built to dominate volatility, survive chaos, and extract profits from market swings that leave other bots bleeding.


I don’t play guessing games. I’m wired with a multi-indicator confluence engine that ensures every entry has a backbone of logic and confirmation:

But that’s just the surface. While most robots are trapped on intraday charts, I look higher — I scan the D1 and W1 timeframes to confirm the real direction of gold before setting pending orders.

90% Discount: Price will increase with $100 after every 5 purchases. Original price $1,970

Key feature

  • Interactive account info dashboard
  • Auto-lot function incorporated
  • Customizable risk management
  • Dynamic trailing stop
  • No Martingale
  • No Grid
  • No dangerous risk techniques
  • No HFT trading

Recommendations

  • Symbol: Preferably XAUUSD (can also trade other markets)
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Broker: Preferably RoboForex or IC Markets (can also trade in any broker)
  • Account type: ECN, low spread
IMPORTANT: Once you purchase the EA make sure you DM me right away I add you to Mozaka Trading Group for updates and set files


I am Mozaka Final Boss. The last face the gold market sees before it surrenders profits. If you’re looking for a bot that hides behind safe sideways trading, I’m not for you. But if you’re ready for a machine that combines power, intelligence, and discipline — then gear up.

Because I don’t just trade gold… I dominate it.


Önerilen ürünler
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Uzman Danışmanlar
PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   99 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   149 USD , and grad
EA Morpheus MT5
Ruslan Pishun
3.57 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.   It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a ver
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAURON EA – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions. LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL Trading performance can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including: Broker conditions Execution speed and slippage Latency VPS quality Market conditions at the time of use Furthermore, it’s common to observe a
UJ Go Go
Tepparit Charoensappanich
Uzman Danışmanlar
UJ Go Go – Dominate USDJPY with Enhanced Precision! UJ Go Go is a powerful Expert Advisor optimized for USDJPY on the H4 timeframe. Powered by an advanced EMA + RSI strategy, it delivers exceptional returns with controlled risk. Backtested from September 2024 to August 2025 with a $100 starting capital and 0.01 lot, it achieves: - 1 Month: 9.99% return - 3 Months: 126.25% return - 6 Months: 119.49% return - 12 Months: 138.47% return - Max Drawdown: 32.94%, Profit Factor: 2.21 Why Choose UJ Go
Pivot Hunter EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pivot Hunter EA Pivot Hunter EA,   CADJPY   döviz çifti ve   H1 zaman dilimi   için özel olarak geliştirilmiş bir alım-satım robotudur. Stratejisi, fiyat hareketlerini ve momentumu analiz ederek potansiyel piyasa dönüş noktalarını tespit etmek üzere tasarlanmıştır. EA'nın temel mantığı, çoklu indikatör teyit sistemine dayanır. Parabolic SAR, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Relative Strength Index (RSI) ve Average True Range (ATR) gibi klasik indikatörlerden gelen sinyalleri birleştirir. Bu farklı anali
AlphaEdge
Carl Alexander Lundin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing AlphaEdge , an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to maximize profits through precise pullback entries in both bull and bear markets. How does AlphaEdge work? AlphaEdge is built on a 2-Period RSI strategy , a proven method that identifies overbought and oversold levels to time the market’s most profitable reversals. RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a momentum indicator that analyzes price movements and volatility patterns to optimize buy and sell signals. Only 10 spots left at
WinTrader Pro
Christian Fascendini
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor Multi-Indicator “WinTrader Pro” – Your Bridge to Automated and Secure Trading Are you looking for a reliable, robust Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates a wide range of technical indicators? Do you want a solution that correctly manages risk while dynamically and efficiently taking advantage of market opportunities? Welcome! This EA is the result of a careful integration of Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, Moving Average, Momentum, Alligator, RVI, DeMarker, and Directional Indicators
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Tech EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399 and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100. The default settings  are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD   M15  chart, the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.   The minimum account balance is USD 100 to trade 0.01 buy and
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Uzman Danışmanlar
S&P 500 Scalper Advisor, S&P 500 Endeksinde başarılı bir şekilde işlem yapmak isteyen yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış yenilikçi bir araçtır. Endeks, Amerika Birleşik Devletleri'ndeki en büyük 500 şirketi içeren Amerikan borsasının en yaygın kullanılan ve prestijli göstergelerinden biridir. Özellikler: Otomatik işlem çözümleri:       Danışman, stratejiyi değişen piyasa koşullarına otomatik olarak uyarlamak için gelişmiş algoritmalara ve teknik analize dayanmaktadır. Çok yönlü yaklaşım:       Danışm
AI Impetus EA
Michael Schuster
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Impetus EA - Nihai Çok-AI Forex İşlem Robotu Gelişmiş Grid Teknolojisi ile Devrimci 9-AI Model İşlem Sistemi Deneyimli tüccarlar ve AI uzmanları tarafından geliştirilen AI Impetus EA, otomatik forex işlemlerinin yeni nesli temsil eder. Bu çığır açan Expert Advisor, eşsiz piyasa analizi ve işlem kararları sunmak için yedi premium AI modelini (Claude 4, GPT-4o, Grok-3, DeepSeek, Mistral, Llama 3.1, Gemini 1.5) entegre eder. Canlı Performans: Canlı Sinyali Görüntüle Tam Dokümantasyon: Kullanıcı
Gridingale MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gridingale is a new complex  Expert Advisor that combines grid and martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take profits on little and big movements .  A loss covering system is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work on markets
FREE
Trend and Range Master
Marc Henning Hruschka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the Enhanced Multi-Strategy EA 2.12 Maximize your trading potential with this professional, institutional-grade Expert Advisor for MT5! The Enhanced Multi-Strategy EA is not a single-tactic bot; it's a dynamic, adaptive system designed to thrive in all market conditions for Xau/Usd . Utilizing two distinct, high-probability strategies—one for trending markets and one for ranging/sideways action—this EA ensures you're always aligned with the dominant market structure. This is a
Recovery System
Maksim Neimerik
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery System EA The advisor is designed to automate the process of recovering losses on the current symbol. It can be used if there is a current loss, as well as to accompany other advisors. This product can also be used as a stand-alone advisor. Recovery System EA contains in the settings an option to select the operating mode: Recovery MA Cross Stochastic Bollinger Bands Non-indicators When working in Recovery mode, the advisor removes a losing position from a drawdown using the method sho
Mogo Kio
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mogo Kio mt5 trading bot Is an AI Driven EA optimized for trading gold and forex trading it has so good advantages that help you to control and smart manage your equity it has risk control , lot control and dynamic options and Winrate targets and profit targets , hidden tp/ sl options also trading timing , trailing stops so smart system to get high accuracy signals and open trades according to it also excellent option you can mange trading system for frequency trades
Range Breakout Pro EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Range Breakout Pro MT5, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış, popüler günlük aralık kırılım stratejisini kullanarak işlemleri otomatik olarak yöneten bir Uzman Danışman’dır. Bu araç, basitliği ve her işlem günü başlangıcında önemli fiyat hareketlerini yakalama konusundaki etkinliği nedeniyle değerlidir; önceden tanımlanmış aralık sınırlarına dayalı olarak bekleyen emirleri yerleştirir ve yönetir. MT4 sürümünü buradan indirebilirsiniz: Range Breakout Pro MT4 Ayrıntılı dokümantasyon için: Ayarlar ve Giri
Perfect EA Hedging
Sopheaktra Phan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hedging was known as "100% Winning Strategy" in many decade before. But it doesn't seem right in the side-way market. If you put Hedging distant too close, it will entry as more as the side-way stay. If you put Hedging distant too far, it would never hit the BEP before the account blown. So, now "EA by CAPO" brought to you the new generation of Hedging that help user avoid the Risk from side-way market. We let the EA observe first 3trades with the same distant and it increase the distant at 4th
IPgbpusd5
ANO IDS
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA is recommended for trading GBPUSD M5. It is based on the strategy of "waiting out", the market entry (and exit) points are determined on the basis of correlation of a number of indicators. The trading volume for opening a position depends on results of previous trades. It is possible to limit the amount of risk (the AutoMM parameter). It is also possible to set the maximum spread, above which the EA will automatically suspend trading (the MaxSpread parameter). It also has advanced feature
Darkray FX EA
Daut Junior
4 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
More informations at Telegram group: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN Darkray FX EA  uses a return-to-average strategy coupled with buying and selling exhaust zone detection. ️ Expert Advisor for Forex ️ Any Symbol, CDFs, etc.  ️ Developed for  Metatrader 5 ️ Swing/Position trading ️ Accuracy higher than 95% ️ Low Drawndown Indicators available for setups settings: EMA200  • moving average of 200 periods (other periods can be used with excellent results as well); RSI  • Checks the levels on sale for th
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Uzman Danışmanlar
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
TrendFollowMT
King Lok Leung
Uzman Danışmanlar
TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4) Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current
False Break Portfolio MT5
Norman Andres Martinez Bravo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Low-Risk Portfolio - Expert Advisor False Break Strategy Designed to identify buying opportunities in USDJPY and GBPJPY , this fully automated strategy combines advanced technical analysis with risk control, focusing on achieving consistent long-term profitability. Key Features: False Breakout Trading Logic: The strategy detects ranges formed in sessions prior to New York and London. During these key sessions, it monitors downward breakouts and, upon identifying a false breakout through the for
Rise N Shine
Nurgul Alkis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Rise N Shine: Piyasadaki Fırsatların Gücünü Algorithmalarla Yakalayın Rise N Shine, sıradan Expert Advisor'ların (EA) sınırlarını zorlayarak tasarlanmış, özel bir algoritma gücüdür. Farklı piyasa koşullarında sürekli kar elde etmeyi hedefler. Kanıtlanmış başarıya sahip (9 yıllık fon yönetimi tecrübesi) bir nicel işlemci tarafından geliştirilmiştir. Rise N Shine, zorlu piyasa koşullarında bile doğru kararlar vermek için sıkı bir şekilde test edilmiş, tescilli bir işlem algoritması kullanır. Algo
SSscalp
Mary Wambui Waweru
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello, SSscalp is a fairly aggressive scalping bot. Applicable currency pairs in this case include GBPUSD, USDJPY, and EURUSD. You are welcome to optimize the strategy to your liking, but the default settings are still okay. The attached historical modelling is based on EVERY TICK model though if you have good quality custom symbols feel free to use them for back testing. 
The brilliant
Mahmoud Mohammad Mohamm Banat
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor's Comprehensive Capital Management Guide ️ Basic Capital Management Principles The 2% Golden Rule Do not risk more than 2% of your capital on a single trade. Example: Capital: $10,000 Maximum Risk: $200 (2%) If the stop loss is 100 pips, the size is calculated accordingly. Major Currency Pairs EURUSD - Euro against the Dollar Conservative Settings: Capital: $5,000 Risk Ratio: 1.5% Absolute Risk: $75 Settings: - Lot Size: 0.15 - Stop Loss: 50 pips - Profit Target: 100
Gold Algonomics
Max Dong Sen Zhou
Uzman Danışmanlar
New Release Promotion! Gold Algonomics is launching with a limited-time discount : Starting Price: $600 Price Increases: +$100 every 8 purchases (to preserve exclusivity and maintain a market edge) Final Price: $2,000 After your purchase, please contact me directly — I will personally provide the set files and a list of the trusted brokers that helped me achieve financial independence and early retirement. Special Giveaway: Every buyer during the release promotion automatically partic
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (294)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.11 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.84 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 500   USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaş
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SAHNE FİRMASI HAZIR!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yüksek performanslı bir Uzman Danışman olan ORB Master EA ile ortaya çıkarın. ORB, erken piyasa ivmesini yakalama yeteneği ne
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (478)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buray
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (119)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (119)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
4.2 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin.
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 390$, Sonraki 20 kopya 550$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 6 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama yok. Am
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.27 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (49)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.3 (60)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — martingale ve ızgara kullanmayan, pozisyonları her gün kapatılan bir MT5 ticaret danışmanıdır. 25 yılı aşkın deneyime profesyonel trader göstergesinin yaratıcısı tarafından. Geçerli fiyatla son kopya! Bundan sonra fiyat 100 $ artacak. Danışman, bekleyen emirler kullanır, her araç için yalnızca bir işlem yapar, her zaman stop-loss ve take-profit kullanır ve pozisyonları her gün kapatır. Aşağıdaki finansal araçlarda çalışır: Döviz çiftleri Kripto paralar Metaller Endek
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Prop Drawdown Manager MT5
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Yardımcı programlar
Prop Drawdown Manager is a sophisticated utility tool designed to assist traders in effectively managing and minimizing the impact of drawdowns within their forex trading accounts. Drawdowns, which represent the reduction in capital from peak to trough, are an inevitable aspect of trading, but they can be detrimental if not managed properly. This utility provides traders with a suite of features aimed at controlling drawdowns and preserving trading capital: 1.   Drawdown Thresholds : Traders can
Sniper Entries AI MT4
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Göstergeler
Sniper Entries AI  is a powerful, intelligent indicator designed for traders seeking precise entry points at potential market reversals. Leveraging advanced AI algorithms, this tool analyzes price patterns across multiple timeframes, allowing traders to stay informed of trend shifts, no matter the scale of their trades. Key Features of Sniper Entries AI: High-Precision Reversal Signals : The indicator scans market movements to identify precise reversal points and continuation, giving you a compe
The London Breakout
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Göstergeler
The London breakout is an indicator that is designed to give London moves signals and performance. London session is such a very volatile trading hours and anticipating a breakout from one of the slowest trading sessions (Asian session) can result to potential trading profits. London breakout is a very common trading strategy among retail traders. This indicator will track previous London breakouts, calculate their trade outcome based on an input TP and SL factor and display the results on a sim
SnD Zones Indicator MT4
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Göstergeler
Are you ready to elevate your Forex trading game? Introducing the   Supply and Demand Indicator , a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones and make informed decisions with confidence! Key Features: Accurate Zone Identification : Our indicator pinpoints critical supply and demand zones, allowing you to spot potential reversal points and areas of price consolidation. User-Friendly Interface : With an intuitive design, you'll easily navigate through the settings and custom
Crispr
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Uzman Danışmanlar
CRISPR is a complex EA which uses more than 6 both traditional and custom indicators to generate high-probability trading setups. Each indicator is a combination of a filter and an entry which has contributed to its stable balance curve over the last 13 years. All trade settings such as SL, TP and trailing stop have been set internally with optimized values which makes the EA a plug and play without having to change the inputs. Moreover, this EA also has a risk monitoring feature to track both d
SnD Zones Indicator MT5
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Göstergeler
Are you ready to elevate your Forex trading game? Introducing the Supply and Demand Indicator , a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones and make informed decisions with confidence! Key Features: Accurate Zone Identification : Our indicator pinpoints critical supply and demand zones, allowing you to spot potential reversal points and areas of price consolidation. User-Friendly Interface : With an intuitive design, you'll easily navigate through the settings and customiz
Trade Panel Pro MT5
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Panel Pro is a powerful and easy-to-use trading utility designed for traders who need fast execution, accurate position sizing, and complete risk management directly from the chart. Whether you scalp on the 1-minute chart or swing trade on the 4H, Trade Panel Pro gives you the tools to manage trades with confidence and precision — all in one clean interface. Price will double after 5 purchases. Grab this offer Key Features Fast Trade Execution Open Buy/Sell positions instantly from the pan
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt