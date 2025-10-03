MPAA Gold Swing Trader H4 Apex
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- ERAY GENCAY
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
(MPAA = Maximum Profit – Adaptive Accumulator)
Institutional-grade swing trading system for Gold (XAUUSD, H4), developed and validated across two decades of market data.
Built for professionals, but easy to use for ambitious traders.
✨ Why Apex?
-
✅ Specialized in Gold H4 – designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the H4 timeframe.
-
✅ Two decades of validation – trained 2005–2021, forward tested 2022–2025 with continued profits.
-
✅ Risk-first design – no martingale, no grid, no averaging. Always uses stops.
-
✅ Adaptive exits – break-even, trailing stop, and profit lock-in ensure dynamic risk control.
-
✅ Smart lot scaling – fixed lots for conservative traders, or equity-based scaling for compounding growth.
-
✅ Robust equity curve – keeps rising even on unseen forward data.
-
✅ Professional build – lightweight, efficient, no unnecessary logs or noise.
📊 Performance
Apex adapts to different risk appetites. You control the lot growth exponent to balance safety and compounding.
🟢 Fixed Lot Size (Safe Mode)
Lot size management disabled. Smooth equity, tiny drawdowns.
-
Profit Factor: 34.9
-
Recovery Factor: 13.5
-
Max Balance DD: 1.05%
🟡 Conservative Risk (Lot Growth Exp = 0.8)
Balanced growth with low drawdown.
-
Profit Factor: 26.4
-
Recovery Factor: 6.9
-
Balance DD: 2.8%
🔵 High Risk (Lot Growth Exp = 1.0)
Faster growth, higher swings.
-
Profit Factor: 26.7
-
Recovery Factor: 3.9
-
Balance DD: 4.6%
🔴 Aggressive Risk (Lot Growth Exp = 1.1)
Maximal compounding for thrill-seekers.
-
Profit Factor: 31.5
-
Recovery Factor: 2.3
-
Balance DD: 6.7%
🧪 Forward Validation (2022–2025, unseen data!)
Proof that Apex works beyond training data.
-
Profit Factor: 185+
-
Sharpe Ratio: 1.0
-
Balance DD: 0.27%
-
Equity DD: 27% (based on scaling growth)
⚙️ How to Use
-
Attach to XAUUSD H4 chart.
-
Choose lot mode:
-
Fixed lot → stable growth, lowest DD.
-
Lot size management ON → auto-scales based on equity.
-
-
Adjust Lot Growth Exponent:
-
0.8 → Conservative.
-
1.0 → Balanced.
-
1.1 → Aggressive.
-
-
Leave all internal settings – they are optimized and hidden.
🎯 Who is it for?
-
Institutional-style traders → who want stable, low-DD growth.
-
Ambitious retail traders → who want to harness Gold volatility for strong compounding.
-
Investors with capital → who want diversification into algorithmic gold trading.
📌 FAQ
Does it use martingale or grid?
❌ No. Apex always trades with fixed stops, no risky averaging.
Can I run it on EURUSD or other pairs?
Apex is specialized for Gold (XAUUSD, H4). That’s where it’s validated.
Is optimization needed?
❌ No. Defaults are fully optimized for Gold H4.
What account size is recommended?
From $1000 upwards, but best results are with $5000+.
⚠️ Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance. Use risk settings that match your capital and tolerance.
💎 Price: $1499 – Premium EA for serious Gold traders.
Because Apex is not a scalper, but a long-term wealth accumulator.