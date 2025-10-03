MPAA Gold Swing Trader H4 Apex

🔥 MPAA Gold Swing Trader "Apex" – Premium EA for XAUUSD (H4)

(MPAA = Maximum Profit – Adaptive Accumulator)

Institutional-grade swing trading system for Gold (XAUUSD, H4), developed and validated across two decades of market data.

Built for professionals, but easy to use for ambitious traders.

✨ Why Apex?

✅ Specialized in Gold H4 – designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the H4 timeframe.

✅ Two decades of validation – trained 2005–2021, forward tested 2022–2025 with continued profits.

✅ Risk-first design – no martingale, no grid, no averaging. Always uses stops.

✅ Adaptive exits – break-even, trailing stop, and profit lock-in ensure dynamic risk control.

✅ Smart lot scaling – fixed lots for conservative traders, or equity-based scaling for compounding growth.

✅ Robust equity curve – keeps rising even on unseen forward data.

✅ Professional build – lightweight, efficient, no unnecessary logs or noise.

📊 Performance

Apex adapts to different risk appetites. You control the lot growth exponent to balance safety and compounding.

🟢 Fixed Lot Size (Safe Mode)

Lot size management disabled. Smooth equity, tiny drawdowns.



Profit Factor: 34.9

Recovery Factor: 13.5

Max Balance DD: 1.05%

🟡 Conservative Risk (Lot Growth Exp = 0.8)

Balanced growth with low drawdown.



Profit Factor: 26.4

Recovery Factor: 6.9

Balance DD: 2.8%

🔵 High Risk (Lot Growth Exp = 1.0)

Faster growth, higher swings.



Profit Factor: 26.7

Recovery Factor: 3.9

Balance DD: 4.6%

🔴 Aggressive Risk (Lot Growth Exp = 1.1)

Maximal compounding for thrill-seekers.



Profit Factor: 31.5

Recovery Factor: 2.3

Balance DD: 6.7%

🧪 Forward Validation (2022–2025, unseen data!)

Proof that Apex works beyond training data.



Profit Factor: 185+

Sharpe Ratio: 1.0

Balance DD: 0.27%

Equity DD: 27% (based on scaling growth)

⚙️ How to Use

Attach to XAUUSD H4 chart. Choose lot mode: Fixed lot → stable growth, lowest DD.

Lot size management ON → auto-scales based on equity. Adjust Lot Growth Exponent: 0.8 → Conservative.

1.0 → Balanced.

1.1 → Aggressive. Leave all internal settings – they are optimized and hidden.

🎯 Who is it for?

Institutional-style traders → who want stable, low-DD growth.

Ambitious retail traders → who want to harness Gold volatility for strong compounding.

Investors with capital → who want diversification into algorithmic gold trading.

📌 FAQ

Does it use martingale or grid?

❌ No. Apex always trades with fixed stops, no risky averaging.

Can I run it on EURUSD or other pairs?

Apex is specialized for Gold (XAUUSD, H4). That’s where it’s validated.

Is optimization needed?

❌ No. Defaults are fully optimized for Gold H4.

What account size is recommended?

From $1000 upwards, but best results are with $5000+.

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance. Use risk settings that match your capital and tolerance.

💎 Price: $1499 – Premium EA for serious Gold traders.

Because Apex is not a scalper, but a long-term wealth accumulator.



