Universal MarketInfo Lib for MQL 4

Universal MarketInfo Service Library for MT4 & MT5





Bring simplicity and power to your trading projects with the Universal MarketInfo Service — a professional library that exposes a unified API for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.





No more rewriting code for each platform. With this library, you can:





Access symbol data, OHLC prices, spreads, and volatility with a single call.

Query account balance, free margin, stop levels, and lot constraints .

Work with currency precision, pip values, and normalized volumes .

Retrieve time data and detect Strategy Tester mode.





Whether you’re building Expert Advisors, indicators, or scripts, this library ensures your code is portable, reliable, and future‑proof.





💡 Write once, run everywhere — MT4 & MT5. ⚡ Save time, reduce errors, and focus on strategy, not boilerplate.



Symbol & Prices

string GetSymbol() → Returns the name of the current chart symbol.

double GetAskPrice() → Latest known seller’s price (ask).

double GetBidPrice() → Latest known buyer’s price (bid).

double GetSpread() → Spread value in points.

OHLC Data

double GetClose(int shift=0, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=PERIOD_CURRENT) → Close price of a bar.

double GetOpen(int shift=0, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=PERIOD_CURRENT) → Open price of a bar.

double GetHigh(int shift=0, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=PERIOD_CURRENT) → High price of a bar.

double GetLow(int shift=0, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=PERIOD_CURRENT) → Low price of a bar.

Volume & Lot

double GetMinVolToPlay() → Minimum permitted lot size.

double GetMaxVolToPlay() → Maximum permitted lot size.

double GetCurrencyLotSize() → Lot size in base currency.

double GetCurrencyLotStep() → Step for changing lots.

double NormalizeVolume(double volume) → Normalizes volume within min/max constraints.

Account & Risk

double GetAccountBalance() → Current account balance.

double GetFreeMarginAfterCheck(double volume, int opType, double price=0.0) → Free margin after opening an order.

double GetMinStopLevel() → Minimum stop level in points.

double GetFreezeLevel() → Freeze level in points.

Currency Precision

int GetCurrencyDigits() → Number of digits after decimal.

void SetCurrencyDigits(int customDigits) → Override digits precision.

double GetCurrencyPoint() → Point size in quote currency.

int GetCurrencyPipeVal() → Pip value for the currency.

string DoubleToCurrencyString(double subject) → Formats a double as currency string.

double AdaptToCurrency(double subject) → Normalizes a value to currency precision.

Time Utilities

datetime GetTime(int shift=0, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=PERIOD_CURRENT) → Time of a bar.

int GetHour() → Hour of last known server time.

int GetHour(datetime time) → Hour of a given time.

int GetMinute() → Minute of last known server time.

int GetMinute(datetime time) → Minute of a given time.

Volatility

double GetVolatility(int period, double multiplier, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=PERIOD_CURRENT) → Volatility (ATR‑based).

Environment

bool IsTestingMode() → Returns true if running in Strategy Tester.

void Destroy() → Cleans up the service instance.







Usage Example #import "vladefix/market-info-lib-v1.00.ex5" string GetSymbol(); double GetAskPrice(); double GetBidPrice(); double GetClose( int , ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ); double GetOpen( int , ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ); double GetHigh( int , ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ); double GetLow( int , ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ); double GetSpread(); double GetMinVolToPlay(); double GetMaxVolToPlay(); double GetCurrencyLotSize(); double GetCurrencyLotStep(); double NormalizeVolume( double ); double GetAccountBalance(); double GetMinStopLevel(); double GetFreezeLevel(); double AdaptToCurrency( double ); double GetVolatility( int , double , ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ); int GetCurrencyDigits(); void SetCurrencyDigits( int ); double GetCurrencyPoint(); int GetCurrencyPipeVal(); datetime GetTime( int , ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ); int GetHour(); int GetHour( datetime ); int GetMinute(); int GetMinute( datetime ); double GetFreeMarginAfterCheck( double , int , double ); string DoubleToCurrencyString( double ); bool IsTestingMode(); void DestroyMarketInfoLib(); #import int OnInit () { Print ( "Symbol: " , GetSymbol()); Print ( "Ask: " , GetAskPrice(), " | Bid: " , GetBidPrice()); Print ( "Spread: " , GetSpread(), " points" ); double lot = NormalizeVolume( 0.158 ); Print ( "Normalized lot: " , lot); double balance = GetAccountBalance(); Print ( "Account Balance: " , DoubleToCurrencyString(balance)); if (IsTestingMode()) Print ( "Running in Strategy Tester..." ); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { DestroyMarketInfoLib() }

