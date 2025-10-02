Universal MarketInfo Lib for MQL 4
- COSTEL VLAD
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Access symbol data, OHLC prices, spreads, and volatility with a single call.
- Query account balance, free margin, stop levels, and lot constraints.
- Work with currency precision, pip values, and normalized volumes.
- Retrieve time data and detect Strategy Tester mode.
💡 Write once, run everywhere — MT4 & MT5.
⚡ Save time, reduce errors, and focus on strategy, not boilerplate.
Symbol & Prices
string GetSymbol() → Returns the name of the current chart symbol.
double GetAskPrice() → Latest known seller’s price (ask).
double GetBidPrice() → Latest known buyer’s price (bid).
double GetSpread() → Spread value in points.
OHLC Data
double GetClose(int shift=0, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=PERIOD_CURRENT) → Close price of a bar.
double GetOpen(int shift=0, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=PERIOD_CURRENT) → Open price of a bar.
double GetHigh(int shift=0, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=PERIOD_CURRENT) → High price of a bar.
double GetLow(int shift=0, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=PERIOD_CURRENT) → Low price of a bar.
Volume & Lot
double GetMinVolToPlay() → Minimum permitted lot size.
double GetMaxVolToPlay() → Maximum permitted lot size.
double GetCurrencyLotSize() → Lot size in base currency.
double GetCurrencyLotStep() → Step for changing lots.
double NormalizeVolume(double volume) → Normalizes volume within min/max constraints.
Account & Risk
double GetAccountBalance() → Current account balance.
-
double GetFreeMarginAfterCheck(double volume, int opType, double price=0.0) → Free margin after opening an order.
double GetMinStopLevel() → Minimum stop level in points.
double GetFreezeLevel() → Freeze level in points.
Currency Precision
int GetCurrencyDigits() → Number of digits after decimal.
-
void SetCurrencyDigits(int customDigits) → Override digits precision.
double GetCurrencyPoint() → Point size in quote currency.
int GetCurrencyPipeVal() → Pip value for the currency.
string DoubleToCurrencyString(double subject) → Formats a double as currency string.
double AdaptToCurrency(double subject) → Normalizes a value to currency precision.
Time Utilities
datetime GetTime(int shift=0, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=PERIOD_CURRENT) → Time of a bar.
int GetHour() → Hour of last known server time.
int GetHour(datetime time) → Hour of a given time.
int GetMinute() → Minute of last known server time.
int GetMinute(datetime time) → Minute of a given time.
Volatility
double GetVolatility(int period, double multiplier, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=PERIOD_CURRENT) → Volatility (ATR‑based).
Environment
bool IsTestingMode() → Returns true if running in Strategy Tester.
void Destroy() → Cleans up the service instance.
Usage Example
// Include the market info API header #import "vladefix/market-info-lib-v1.00.ex5" string GetSymbol(); double GetAskPrice(); double GetBidPrice(); double GetClose(int, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES); double GetOpen(int, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES); double GetHigh(int, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES); double GetLow(int, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES); double GetSpread(); double GetMinVolToPlay(); double GetMaxVolToPlay(); double GetCurrencyLotSize(); double GetCurrencyLotStep(); double NormalizeVolume(double); double GetAccountBalance(); double GetMinStopLevel(); double GetFreezeLevel(); double AdaptToCurrency(double); double GetVolatility(int, double, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES); int GetCurrencyDigits(); void SetCurrencyDigits(int); double GetCurrencyPoint(); int GetCurrencyPipeVal(); datetime GetTime(int, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES); int GetHour(); int GetHour(datetime); int GetMinute(); int GetMinute(datetime); double GetFreeMarginAfterCheck(double, int, double); string DoubleToCurrencyString(double); bool IsTestingMode(); void DestroyMarketInfoLib(); #import //------------------------------------------------------- // Initialization function (OnInit) //------------------------------------------------------- int OnInit() { Print("Symbol: ", GetSymbol()); Print("Ask: ", GetAskPrice(), " | Bid: ", GetBidPrice()); Print("Spread: ", GetSpread(), " points"); double lot = NormalizeVolume(0.158); Print("Normalized lot: ", lot); double balance = GetAccountBalance(); Print("Account Balance: ", DoubleToCurrencyString(balance)); if(IsTestingMode()) Print("Running in Strategy Tester..."); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { DestroyMarketInfoLib() }