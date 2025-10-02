Click Bait Pro Trade Order Management Tool

Click Bait Pro – Synaptix Quant

Click Bait Pro is a comprehensive trade management solution designed to provide precision, control, and efficiency in every market condition. Built with a structured approach to risk management, the tool ensures disciplined execution while offering traders the flexibility to adapt strategies across multiple market scenarios.

Key Features:

Account & Risk Management Real-time account information display with balance, equity, and risk exposure. Adjustable risk percentage, stop-loss pips, and lot size calculation for accurate position sizing. Integrated ATR-based stop-loss functionality for dynamic risk control.

Take Profit Levels Up to five customizable take profit tiers with individual pip targets and close percentage settings. Scalping, day trading, and swing trading configurations to align with any trading style.

Breakeven Control Flexible breakeven modes: entry-based or target-based. Automated breakeven activation with customizable profit offsets. Preset breakeven strategies ranging from conservative to aggressive.

Trailing Stop Management Configurable trailing stop parameters including start level, step size, and pip distance. Preset trail modes such as scalp, swing, and tight for adaptive market responses. Full automation to lock in profits while allowing trades to run.

Quick Order Execution One-click market orders (buy, sell, close all, close partial). Automated and manual pending order placement with adjustable distance presets. Complete control over buy stop, sell stop, buy limit, and sell limit orders.

Position Status Monitoring Live tracking of open trades, pending orders, floating profit/loss, and daily performance. Clear visibility of breakeven and trailing stop status for transparent trade management.



Why Choose Click Bait Pro?

This tool transforms the trading process into a structured, rule-based system, helping traders reduce emotional decision-making while maximizing consistency. By combining advanced trade management features with an intuitive interface, Click Bait Pro empowers traders to execute strategies with confidence and precision.