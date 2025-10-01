Number 1

Number 1 EA

— The Self-Optimizing  EA

Set it once. Let it adapt.
Most EAs “win” in a backtest and fail in the real market because they rely on static, curve-fit settings. Number 1 is different: it learns live on every symbol and timeframe, constantly retuning itself to current market regimes instead of yesterday’s conditions.

What makes it different

  • Real self-optimization (no curve-fit): A lightweight learning engine watches how each parameter set performs per symbol & timeframe. Winners are reinforced, weak settings are replaced—so the EA keeps adapting as volatility and trend strength change.

  • Regime-aware logic: The market is not one state. Number 1 bins conditions by volatility, trend strength, and return structure, then picks the best setup for that regime—not a one-size-fits-all template.

  • Signal quality first: Multi-pair scanner ranks instruments by ADX × ATR ÷ spread. Entries come from Donchian breakouts with optional Ichimoku trend filter to avoid fighting strong trends.

  • Professional exits: ATR-based Stop-Loss & Take-Profit on every trade, ATR trailing, optional opposite-signal and time-based exits.

  • Built-in risk discipline: Daily loss cap, equity stop, spread/ATR gates, free-margin guard, position caps, and full ECN-compatible order handling. No martingale, no grid, no hedging tricks.

  • Transparent storage (no black box): Learning data is saved locally in MetaTrader’s Common Files. Moving from demo to live? The learning comes with you—no external servers, no hidden resets.

Why “optimize” is not enough—and how Number 1 fixes it

Traditional optimization “picks a champion” from the past and locks it in. Markets drift; that champion goes stale. Number 1 keeps multiple candidate profiles competing. The best settings rise to the top; the worst get replaced or “mutated.” This is continuous calibration, not a one-off curve-fit.

Key features at a glance

  • Multi-symbol, timer-based scanner (low platform load)

  • Donchian breakouts with ADX + optional Ichimoku gating

  • ATR SL/TP, ATR trailing, opposite-signal and time exits

  • Per-symbol/TF self-learning with regime detection

  • Strict risk controls; ECN-safe workflow

  • Clean, on-chart Closed P/L panel

Fast start

  1. Attach Number 1 to one chart (any symbol).

  2. Choose your symbol list and timeframe.

  3. Set risk per trade (or fixed lots).

  4. Let it run—the learning engine does the heavy lifting.

No magic, no promises—just engineering.
If you’re tired of backtest heroes that blow up live, Number 1 gives you a principled alternative: ongoing, regime-aware self-optimization with hard risk limits.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. No system can guarantee profits or eliminate losses. Past results and backtests are not indicative of future performance.


