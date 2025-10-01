Ranger Scalp
Moses Ndichu Kimani
- Moses Ndichu Kimani
Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Ranger Scalp is a specified high low entry point scalping bot. The bot capitalizes on tight spread currency pairs such USDJPY, EURUSD, and GBPUSD. The bot has several filters which include an RSI filter, Moving average filter and a news filter. Other filters include money management filter, day of the week filter and a time of the day trading filter. The bot can be optimized as per the above understanding or utilized based on the default settings. Recommended time frames ranges between three to five minutes timeframes.